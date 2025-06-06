So Drama! Entertainment Launches New Entertainment App Kakee

Kakee - Your Rewards and Entertainment Buddy

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2025 - So Drama! Entertainment in Singapore is excited to announce the new entertainment and lifestyle app, Kakee. Officially launched on 6 June, Kakee is a rebrand of CAMOKAKIS. This rebrand marks a significant transformation for the app, introducing a more engaging and innovative digital experience for users.Kakee is a proudly made-in-Singapore entertainment and lifestyle app with a difference: it rewards users for simply enjoying content on the app; the more they engage, the more they earn. A homophone of the word kaki meaning 'close friend' in local slang, and part of the phrase kaki lang, meaning 'one of us' in Hokkien, Kakee is positioned as 'Your Rewards & Entertainment Buddy. It is designed to be the perfect companion, in lifestyle and entertainment whether it be listening to music, watching a video, or playing a game while also actively rewarding users with prizes, entry into special events and contests.Kakee brings together four core features that lets users engage, be entertained, and earn:(refer to Appendix A) Listen to DJs and 24/7 music streams from POWER 98 and 88.3JIA.(refer to Appendix B and C) Watch Kakee Originals, a collection of proudly made-in-Singapore serialised video content spanning lifestyle, travel, current affairs, mental wellness, and micro-dramas. The platform also offers Kakee On The Move social-first short-form video content.Play thrilling mobile games that keep the fingers moving and the brain juicing.The rewards hub on Kakee where users can win exciting prizes and take part in events and contests.Kakee also introduces Koins a gamified rewards system that adds a fun and rewarding layer to everyday interactions. Every activity on the app, whether listening, watching or playing, helps users earn Koins that can be redeemed for exciting rewards.In line with broader digitalisation trends, Kakee, alongside radio stations POWER 98 and 88.3JIA, will fully embrace a digital-first future. Starting 6 June, Kakee will launch new 24/7 music streams from both stations, giving listeners a fresh, flexible way to enjoy their favourite tunes anytime, anywhere.FM broadcasts and their simulcasts on the Kakee app will remain available until October 2025, after which both will cease. Beyond that, the app's always-on music streams will continue, ensuring uninterrupted access to music in a mobile-first format.This shift aligns with the growing need for on-demand, mobile-first content, allowing users to enjoy their favourite music, games, and entertainment at their convenience. Kakee's interactivity, flexibility, and rewards-based ecosystem are tailored for modern audiences seeking a more connected experience.With these new features and an integrated rewards system, Kakee is poised to redefine entertainment, offering an engaging experience that turns everyday moments into rewards. As the app evolves, it remains a trusted companion, continuously innovating to stay meaningfully connected with its audience.CAMOKAKIS has officially refreshed to Kakee on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on 6 June 2025.To mark the occasion, a public launch event will be held from 26 to 29 June, 11am to 10pm daily at Plaza Singapura. Free and open to all, the event will feature appearances by DJs from POWER 98 and 88.3JIA, live performances by the Music & Drama Company, as well as an immersive, on-ground experience of Kakee's four features Listen, Watch, Play, and Lobangs brought to life in a physical space. Adding to the excitement, the Kakee Konvoy a vibrant truck with a mobile stage will be stationed on-site, where the DJs will perform live and engage with the crowd through games and giveaways.Download Kakee on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:Hashtag: #SodramaEntertainment #kakeesg #kakee #newapp #applaunch #entertainmentapp #mediaandentertainment #media #Singapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

So Drama! Entertainment

So Drama! Entertainment aims to deliver awesome content on air, on screen and on stage. As a Singapore media and entertainment company, it has five established brands Kakee, 88.3JIA, POWER 98, Music & Drama Company, and PIONEER into which it injects fun and creativity, always. For more information, please visit



.

So Drama! Entertainment

Share