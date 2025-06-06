Dubai's Desert Vipers Have Set A New Standard For Green Sports Events

The Desert Vipers Sustainability Match DP World ILT20

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold step for sustainability in sport, the Desert Vipers have released a detailed Sustainability Match Report outlining the environmental impact of their headline sustainability fixture, possibly the lowest-emission professional sporting event ever held in the UAE.

Timed to mark World Environment Day, the report details how the Vipers, a founding team in the DP World International League T20 (ILT20), reduced the carbon footprint of a professional cricket match to just 30.86 tCO2e, translating to an exceptionally low 8.6 kgCO2e per fan, a rarity in global sport.

“While mega-events like the Paris 2024 Olympics (1.59 million tCO2e) and Euro 2024 (490,000 tCO2e) understandably carry large footprints due to international travel and scale, the Vipers' match sets a benchmark in per capita emissions. At 8.6 kgCO2e per attendee, this may be among the most climate-conscious fan experiences in professional sport,” said Ben Hardy-Jones, Head of Sustainability and lead author of the report.

Hosted during Season 3 of ILT20, the Vipers match featured:

.100% recycled team and fan kits, made locally

.Hospitality menus free from red meat, with reduced dairy

.Biofuel-powered pitch machinery

.Fan travel emissions limited to under 11% of total footprint

.Water-awareness labelling in hospitality menus

.A digital reach of 15.4 million and over 265,000 engagements, amplifying the sustainability message at scale, with virtually zero additional carbon impact

“As one of ILT20's founding franchises, we wanted to show how elite sport can lead on climate action without compromising experience,” said Phil Oliver, Desert Vipers CEO and recent Middle East CEO of the Year at the SPIA Awards.“This wasn't just about lowering emissions, it was about setting a practical example others can follow.”

Though the match was a finalist at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2024 in the“Most Sustainable Event” category, the Vipers' ambitions reach beyond accolades. The data and design of the match are now serving as a template for the wider sports sector, as the Vipers call on teams, leagues, and venues to join them in transforming environmental standards.

“This isn't a one-off stunt. It's a model we're evolving every season,” said Hardy-Jones.“Our report is open-source because we want change across the board, from stadium design to catering decisions. Sport has that power.”

With ILT20 Season 4 launching on December 2, the Desert Vipers are already planning deeper sustainability initiatives and calling on the global cricket community to help make sport a force for environmental good.

Read the full report here.

Media enquiries and interviews:

Interviews are available with Phil Oliver (CEO, Desert Vipers) and Ben Hardy-Jones (Head of Sustainability).

Media enquiries and interviews: ...

Visit the Desert Vipers website here .

Hannah Hall

The Desert Vipers

525493067

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.