India: Kohli 'Absolutely Gutted' After 11 Die In Stampede During RCB's IPL Victory Parade

What should have been a moment of joy after years of pain turned into tragedy. At least 11 have people died and 47 were injured in a stampede during newly-crowned India Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory celebrations on Wednesday.

And former India captain Virat Kohli, who plays for the franchise, was saddened by the tragic news. "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted," Kohli wrote on Instagram, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the franchise issued a statement and offered its condolences to the families of the victims who died in the tragedy.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," RCB said.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our programme, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," the franchise added.

In a dramatic final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night, RCB finally broke their 18-year title drought by overpowering Punjab Kings.