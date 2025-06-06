PIF And FIFA Forge Partnership For FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--PIF and FIFA today announced PIF as an official partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, which will take place in the U.S. from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

The partnership reflects FIFA and PIF's shared vision to enable greater participation in sports by unlocking new opportunities, fostering innovation and engaging fans around the world. With a focus on youth, the partnership will provide opportunities for young people, supporting FIFA in its efforts to engage and inspire at a grassroots level.

The new FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM marks a fresh chapter for club football on the global stage. It will feature 32 of the world's top football clubs, bringing together champions from all six FIFA confederations for a month-long tournament in 11 cities across the U.S.

Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA, said: “We are delighted to welcome PIF as a partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM. Together, we look forward to delivering a historic tournament that inspires and unites fans from around the world.

“The partners of the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup believe in our vision to make football truly global. Their support of the tournament will not only be integral to its success but will underpin investment in supporting the development of club football everywhere.”

Mohammed AlSayyad, Head of Corporate Brand at PIF , said:“PIF is creating a legacy of transformative impact in sports including through its partnerships, delivering positive and lasting results at every level, from players and fans to host communities.

“PIF is at the forefront of growing football around the world following our Concacaf partnership announced last year and our continued investment in football. We are unlocking opportunities to drive the growth of the sport around the world.”

Football plays a crucial role in the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia and as host of the FIFA World Cup 2034TM, reinforces the country's ambition to grow the game globally, create new opportunities for all and extend its benefits in Saudi Arabia and every part of the world for generations to come.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM will be played in 12 stadiums across 11 U.S. host cities. The 63-match tournament will culminate with what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium New York New Jersey, on Sunday, July 13, when the FIFA club world champion will be crowned.

All tournament fixtures will be live-streamed for free on DAZN, bringing the excitement of the first edition of the competition to every football fan around the world. Tickets and ticket-inclusive hospitality packages are on sale via FIFA/tickets .

ABOUT PIF

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 103 companies and is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector. PIF is laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.

