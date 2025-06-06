Homann Holzwerkstoffe Publishes Sustainability Statement Based On The CSRD
Munich, 6 th of June 2025 – Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, a leading European supplier of thin, highly processed fibreboards for the furniture, door and coating industries, today published its fourth Sustainability Statement, which is the first to be guided by the requirements of the CSRD and prepared with reference to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), for the financial year 2024.
By preparing for the upcoming regulatory requirements under the CSRD and the EU Taxonomy Regulation, Homann Holzwerkstoffe has laid the foundation for even more effective and forward-looking management of environmental, social and governance challenges. The 2024 Sustainability Statement is an important step towards a comprehensive non-financial reporting by the Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group.
In 2024, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group's sustainability activities focused on a double materiality assessment with reference to the ESRS as well as a gap analysis. This allowed the Group to identify and prioritise relevant sustainability topics and to detect potential gaps in the sustainability strategy regarding the upcoming CSRD reporting requirements. In addition, Homann Holzwerkstoffe carried out a climate risk analysis for its production sites in Losheim, Karlino and Krosno. This serves to identify potential impacts of climate change under different scenarios, helping to improve the Group's resilience. The assessment and the two analyses are important milestones for the ongoing development of Homann Holzwerkstoffe's sustainability strategy.
Continuous emission reductions and the careful use of resources are other important topics addressed last year. To reduce emissions, Homann Holzwerkstoffe intends to convert the thermal supply at all locations to 100% biomass and to continue investing in the automation and modernisation of its sites and industrial facilities. To advance sustainable production, the share of bio-based binders in all paints used will be increased.
Regarding its workforce, the Group will continue to focus on ongoing development through structured training and further education to maintain consistent qualifications. Moreover, the company promotes an employer culture based on trust, development and long-term retention. Homann Holzwerkstoffe also attaches great importance on maintaining a high level of product safety and quality, which are essential for long-term customer relationships.
“We see sustainability as a key opportunity to make our business model resilient and to remain successful in the future – in harmony with environmental and social requirements,” said Fritz Homann, Managing Director of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH.
The 2024 Sustainability Statement is available for download at .
Please note that the Sustainability Statement 2024 is currently only available in German. An English version will be published shortly.
About Homan Holzwerkstoffe
Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is a leading supplier of thin, highly refined medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, and the new location near Vilnius, Lithuania, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with a main focus on European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2025/2032 corporate bond (ISIN: NO0013536169; WKN: A4DFTR) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
