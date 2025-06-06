MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu unveils Technology and Service Vision 2025: People-AI collaboration for a net positive future

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced its Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2025, outlining its future vision of business and society. The vision proposes leveraging cross-industry ecosystems powered by people-AI collaboration to enable businesses to drive growth while addressing complex social challenges and creating net positive value for the environment, economy, and well-being.

Building on its 90-year history of innovation, Fujitsu has established a vision to become a technology company that realizes a net positive impact on the environment and society through digital services by 2030. Fujitsu is committed to addressing critical areas, including solving global environmental issues, developing a digital society, and improving people's well-being, as essential contributions to its materiality.

As a transformation partner, Fujitsu will empower customers' corporate transformation across all domains, from technology to consulting, services, and modernization.







Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2025 outline(1).

1. The future of business: A new value creation ecosystem for achieving net positive

A Fujitsu survey conducted in February 2025, targeting 800 CxOs across 15 countries (1), revealed that 81% of business leaders expect to shift from standalone businesses to ecosystem-based models. Furthermore, 79% believe that by 2030, all employees will be supported by AI in their work.

AI discovers new connections and patterns based on data, augmenting human potential. This value creation is amplified through ecosystems formed by diverse players, accelerating the response to complex social challenges. For example, in the mobility sector, autonomous driving and collaborative delivery improve transportation efficiency, generating positive economic and environmental value. Fujitsu refers to this new value creation ecosystem, with people and AI at its core and collaboration with cross-industry partners to achieve net positive outcomes, as“regenerative ecosystems.”



2. Technology vision: Transforming business and society with technology

AI is rapidly evolving. AI agents, autonomously acting to achieve goals and connected to people, data, and knowledge, are being integrated into all areas of business, transforming corporate strategies and business processes. Fujitsu believes that connecting people, businesses, and society through multi-AI agents to build ecosystems will drive the following three transformations to create net positive value:

- Unlocking human potential: By collaborating with AI agents that act autonomously towards goals, people can focus on more innovative tasks, enhancing creativity and productivity.

- Redesigning business: AI agents specialized in specific tasks collaborate to create strategies, products, and services that respond to business environments and market changes.

- Contributing to net positive: Through multi-AI agents, ecosystem players share data and AI on the cross-industry ecosystem, realizing environmental and social value, and creating new businesses.

Fujitsu will concentrate its research and development efforts in five key technology areas, centered on AI, and integrate these to contribute to value creation for people, businesses, and society.

3. Actions for change: Accelerating cross-industry initiatives using technology

As a partner supporting customers' transformation, Fujitsu will enable cross-industry initiatives that leverage AI and other technologies in the following three areas with the focus on Fujitsu Uvance:

- Enhancing productivity through people-AI collaboration: Providing optimal technologies and services from AI planning to implementation and utilization.

- Enhancing decision-making with AI: Supporting companies in their transformation to AI-driven enterprises through Decision Intelligence, which integrates data scattered within the organization and incorporates AI to enhance corporate decision-making.

- Solving social challenges with ecosystems: Contributing to the realization of cross-industry data collaboration using advanced trust technologies and leading in practices such as estimating the effects of CO2 reduction measures.

Furthermore, to contribute to value creation in these three areas, Fujitsu will strengthen its own consulting business, modernization services, and management foundation, and will support customers' business transformation.

(1) Fujitsu commissioned Frost & Sullivan to survey CxOs in Europe, North America, APAC, and Japan.

