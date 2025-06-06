403
Foreign Capital Drives Bovespa Higher, But Technical Signals Warn Of Short-Term Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Bovespa index closed Thursday at 136,236.37, down 0.66%, as official B3 data and technical charts pointed to mounting short-term pressure despite a surge in foreign investment.
The session saw the index break below its 50-period moving average on the 4-hour chart, settling deep within the Ichimoku cloud . This move, visible in the attached TradingView chart, signals a shift from recent bullish momentum to a more volatile and potentially bearish phase.
Foreign investors have returned to Brazil's stock market with force in 2025, injecting R$21.5 billion ($3.77 billion) into B3 by the end of May.
This marks the highest monthly inflow since 2019 and a sharp reversal from 2024, when the market saw a net outflow of R$24.2 billion ($4.25 billion).
Non-resident investors recorded 18 consecutive trading sessions of net buying, with R$10 billion ($1.75 billion) entering in May alone. These flows helped push the Ibovespa up 13.92% through May, reaching a record high above 140,000 points.
Technical indicators reinforce a near-term caution. The 4-hour chart shows the index below the 50-period moving average and embedded in the Ichimoku cloud, suggesting consolidation with a downward bias.
Key Technical & Market Insights
The next support levels stand at 135,900 and 134,000, with the 200-period moving average near 130,184 providing a critical floor if selling persists.
On the daily chart, the index remains above the 50-day moving average, but the 9-day moving average has crossed below the 20-day, confirming a short-term bearish outlook.
Volume stayed robust, with official B3 figures showing average daily traded volume in cash equities at R$27.6 billion in April, up nearly 12% year-on-year. B3 reported total assets of R$46.3 billion ($8.12 billion) at the end of the first quarter, up 2.4% from December 2024.
Cash and financial investments reached R$17.1 billion ($3.00 billion), an 8.6% increase, largely due to a R$1.7 billion ($298 million) debenture issuance in January. Gross debt stood at R$14.9 billion ($2.61 billion), with 89% long-term.
Brazil's economy showed resilience, with the IBC-Br index rising 0.8% in March and first-quarter activity up 1.3% year-on-year. Inflation expectations narrowed modestly, with the 12-month IPCA forecast at 4.91%, still above the central bank's 4.5% ceiling.
The Selic rate remained steady at 14.75%, bolstering financial-sector earnings but limiting room for monetary easing. Market breadth reflected this tension.
Suzano SA led gainers, up 6.31% on strong pulp export prospects, followed by Minerva SA and Gerdau SA. On the losing side, stocks exposed to domestic consumption and healthcare lagged, pressured by profit-taking and analyst downgrades.
The technical breakdown below the 50-period moving average and into the Ichimoku cloud signals that the Bovespa faces a critical test in the coming sessions.
If the index fails to hold above 134,000, further declines toward the 130,100 region become likely. Fundamentals remain intact, but technical weakness dominates the near-term narrative.
