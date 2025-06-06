It's Official! Nothing Headphone 1 And Phone 3 Launching On July 1

London upstart Nothing has confirmed its first over-ear headphones will launch officially on July 1, the same day it is launching the Nothing Phone 3. In keeping with Nothing's custom of designating its products by category and version number, they are simply referred to as the Nothing Headphone 1. They should have some transparency, revealing part of the technology within, even while the overall design is unknown.

The Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds marked the beginning of Nothing's audio adventure in 2021, thus the news of Nothing headphones isn't particularly shocking, but it is puzzling why it took so long to arrive. As is frequently the case, Nothing's primary motivation for entering the headphones industry is the dearth of attractive alternatives.

Just stepped off stage at @sxswlondon, a massive thanks to @lucyhedges for hosting the session discussed how we've built @Nothing by breaking the rules:✖️ No copy-paste features✖️ No corporate fluff✔️ Just beautifully bold design, genuine community co-creation, and a... twitter/dw90clG8Ea

- Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 5, 2025

What did Nothing officials said in the video?

In a recent YouTube video, firm officials criticized high-end headphones manufacturers for their lack of innovation while also expressing their disapproval of all currently available products. Actually, nothing continued to disparage Sony's recently released WH-1000XM6 headphones, asserting that they would appear to be superior than Apple's AirPods Max.

Although the technical specifications of these impending headphones are yet unknown, it is almost a given that Nothing will use some technology and tuning from its recently joined partner, the UK-based audio company twitter/Lo401zpsqF

- Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 5, 2025

"With several acoustically co-developed products already in the works and launching later this year," Nothing hopes to use the cooperation to enter new audio categories. It is quite likely that the Nothing Headphone 1 will be the first product to adopt this co-engineering and co-branding. Nothing would price them aggressively, according to reports, with rumours pointing to a possible price tag of USD $299, or around Rs 25,600, which is basically XM6 territory.

On July 1, Nothing plans to release the Nothing Phone 3 in addition to the Nothing Headphone 1. With a number of significant improvements, such as the move from glyph illumination to a dot matrix design, the Phone 3 will be Nothing's first real flagship phone. It has been revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will go on sale on Flipkart, an online marketplace, on July 1 in India. On the same day, the Nothing Headphone 1 will be on sale, adding another product line from the Nothing house for potential customers to choose from. Stay tuned for further developments.