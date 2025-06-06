QCA Among ICC Cricket 4 Good Social Impact Initiative Finalists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) has been recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as one of the Top 4 finalists for ICC Cricket 4 Good Social Impact Initiative of the Year Asia 2024.

QCA, which has held blood donation campaigns and other initiatives said, "The milestone highlights our commitment to using cricket as a force for positive change - empowering communities and building a better future through cricket."

The Regional Winners will now be put forward as contenders to claim the Global Awards, determined by a specialist and independent panel of voters consisting of Indian cricket icon VVS Laxman, former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree, former White Ferns wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin, Head of Marketing – Unilever International Nitin Agarwal and representatives from ICC partners, ICC Full Members, and the media, with the Global Winners set to be revealed on ICC channels once voting concludes.