Qatar Participates In CITES Global Youth Summit In Singapore

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), Qatar participated in the CITES Global Youth Summit, held in Singapore over five days, with broad youth participation from worldwide.

The MECC said that this participation is part of Qatar's efforts to enhance its presence in international environmental forums and affirm its commitment to developing a national generation capable of continuing the journey of protecting the environment and biodiversity.

The MECC highlighted that the summit programme focused on enhancing cooperation among participating youth.