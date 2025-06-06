Qatar Participates In CITES Global Youth Summit In Singapore
Singapore: Represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), Qatar participated in the CITES Global Youth Summit, held in Singapore over five days, with broad youth participation from worldwide.
The MECC said that this participation is part of Qatar's efforts to enhance its presence in international environmental forums and affirm its commitment to developing a national generation capable of continuing the journey of protecting the environment and biodiversity.
The MECC highlighted that the summit programme focused on enhancing cooperation among participating youth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment