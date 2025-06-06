Bulgaria Partners With EIB To Plan Coal-To-Clean Energy Transition
A cooperation agreement was signed between the EIB and the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.
Under the agreement, EIB Advisory will assist in the development of priority renewable energy projects at the Maritsa East Complex, which currently supplies up to 35% of Bulgaria's electricity. The support will also include strengthening the Ministry's capacity to manage complex projects and expand access to EU funding.
The EIB's advisory support is part of the European Commission's InvestEU Advisory Hub. It builds on earlier cooperation with the Ministry under a technical assistance agreement signed in early 2024, which helped assess the current state of the complex and define a roadmap for future investments.
The Maritsa East Complex includes some of the largest open-pit coal mines in Europe. Identifying near-term investment priorities and outlining strategic projects will support Bulgaria's broader decarbonisation goals and the EU's clean energy objectives.
