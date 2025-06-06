Decisions Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Arco Vara AS
To approve the remuneration for the position of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board in the amount of EUR 5,000 net per month; and to approve remuneration of regular supervisory board members in the amount of up to EUR 500 net per each supervisory board meeting. To amend clause 2.1 of Arco Vara AS's Articles of Association and adopt the following wording: "The minimum share capital of the Company is 5,000,000 euros and the maximum share capital is 20,000,000 euros." To increase the share capital of Arco Vara AS as follows: to issue 6,980,000 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.7 euros per share. The new ordinary shares will be of the same class as all other shares of Arco Vara AS; the issue price of one new share will be 2.5 euros, of which 0.7 euros is the nominal value and 1.8 euros is the share premium; the new share capital is 12,157,856.90 euros; the pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares is divided follows: Alarmo Kapital OÜ (registry code 11716173): 2,100,000 shares. Alarmo Kapital OÜ will pay for new subscribed shares in full with monetary contribution, totalling 5,250,000 euros; Luther Factory OÜ (registry code 16151741): 3,309,999 shares. Luther Factory OÜ will pay for new subscribed shares in full with monetary contribution, totalling 8,274,997.50 euros; Luther Factory Holding OÜ (registry code 14806675): 1,570,001 shares. Luther Factory Holding OÜ will pay for new subscribed shares in full with monetary contribution, totalling 3,925,002.50 euros; to exclude the pre-emptive subscription rights of existing shareholders for the newly issued shares to enable the persons listed in point (d) to make the desired investment into Arco Vara's equity; the Management Board has the right to extend the subscription period or cancel the shares that were not subscribed for during the subscription period within fifteen (15) days after the end of the subscription period; the existing shareholders will not have any rights related to the new shares, including no pre-emptive subscription rights under § 345 (1) of the Commercial Code; the new shares will confer the right to receive dividends starting from the end of the subscription period; the Company will apply for all newly issued shares to be admitted to trading on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, and the shareholders authorize the Company's Supervisory Board and Management Board to carry out all necessary actions and conclude all required agreements for this purpose. The subscription period for the new shares is fourteen (14) days from the adoption of the share capital increase resolution, whereas the Management Board has the right to shorten the subscription period if all shares are subscribed before the deadline. Shares are considered subscribed upon payment of monetary contribution to AS Arco Vara's bank account EE307700771000592876.
Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
Taking into account that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends (record date) shall be fixed on the following date:
- 5 November 2025,
Arco Vara AS hereby informs that the respective dividend payment ex-date ia the following:
- 4 November 2025.
Darja Bolshakova
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 6144 630
...
Attachment
-
AV AGM ENG 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment