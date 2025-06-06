Paraflight Launches Concierge In-Flight Medical Care In Landmark Partnership With Air Nurses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Sim ShainLAKEWOOD , NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ParaFlight , a global leader in private jet and mission-critical aviation, today announced the launch of a new, high-touch concierge medical service designed for private aviation-powered by its contracted partnership with Air Nurses , a premier provider of concierge board-certified flight registered nurses (CFRN).This expansion marks a significant milestone in ParaFlight's evolution, adding non-emergent, in-flight medical care to its global charter offerings. Clients traveling post-surgery, with complex medical needs, or requiring mobility and medication support can now fly with credentialed clinical professionals onboard-without sacrificing the discretion and comfort of private aviation.“This is a transformative step for ParaFlight and our clients,” said Sim Shain, CEO of ParaFlight.“We've built a reputation on urgency, precision, and trust. Now, with Air Nurses, we can extend that same standard of care into the cabin-elevating every mission with a layer of medical oversight that's seamless, professional, and quietly present.”Founded and led by Ericka Essington, a critical care transport executive and CFRN-certified flight nurse, Air Nurses brings over 15 years of high-acuity aviation medicine experience. Each nurse holds advanced board certification and is trained specifically for the demands of private flight environments. Their services bridge the gap between commercial medical escorts and emergency air ambulances-delivering door-to-destination care for clients who are stable but require medical oversight.“This partnership reflects everything Air Nurses was built for,” said Ericka Essington, CEO of Air Nurses.“To provide calm, credentialed care that travels with the client-not just from the runway, but bedside to arrival. ParaFlight understands the level of discretion and clinical integrity required to do this well, and we're proud to bring this elevated offering to their passengers.”The collaboration gives ParaFlight brokers, concierge teams, and clients access to specialized medical flight support without the complexity of air ambulance services. From medication administration and in-flight monitoring to mobility assistance and post-operative travel oversight, Air Nurses integrates seamlessly with crew and charter logistics-adding no operational burden while significantly increasing peace of mind.What This Means for Clients. Credentialed CFRN flight nurses on board for select missions.. Ideal for elderly travelers, surgical recovery, chronic illness, or cognitive support. Full clinical coordination with ground and air teams. All care handled quietly, discreetly, and professionally.About ParaFlightParaFlight is a global aviation brokerage and mission logistics company specializing in urgent, time-sensitive flights. With 24/7 operations and a reputation for precision, the company serves transplant teams, corporate executives, and government clients with both emergency medical and private charter services.About Air NursesAir Nurses is a concierge medical flight service specializing in in-flight clinical care for private aviation clients. Our board-certified flight nurses provide discreet, non-emergent medical oversight for travelers who are stable but require professional support. Each flight is tailored to the individual, with services including bedside-to-destination coordination, medication management, and personalized in-flight care for complex medical needs.Media ContactParaFlight contact📞 1-844-538-1911📧 ...🌐 |

