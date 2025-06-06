Idorsia Publishes Invitations To Bondholder Meetings

Bondholder meetings will take place on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, to vote on proposals to amend the terms of the two outstanding convertible bonds CB 2025 and CB 2028



Allschwil, Switzerland – June 6, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that following the expiry of the appeal period for the amended terms approved at the CB 2025 bondholder meeting of February 25, 2025 – during which no appeal was filed – it has published invitations to the next bondholder meetings for holders of its outstanding CHF 200 million convertible bonds maturing in 2025 (CB 2025; ISIN CH0426820350), and CHF 600 million convertible bonds maturing in 2028 (CB 2028; ISIN CH1128004079).

At the meetings, the company will propose changing the current terms of the CB 2025 and CB 2028 as part of the larger holistic restructuring, as announced in a press release on February 26, 2025, and an update published on May 21, 2025.

To date, approximately 87% of the holders of the CB 2025 and 90% of holders of the CB 2028 have entered a legally binding lockup agreement in support of the holistic restructuring. Such bondholders have committed to vote in favour of the proposed amendments to the terms of the CB 2025 and CB 2028 at or before the meeting.

The amendment of the terms of the CB 2025 and CB 2028 will be conditional on the consummation of the exchange offer, which is expected to be launched around or following the date of the bondholder meetings.

Bondholders can access the invitations to the two bondholder meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, 2025, including the terms of the resolution and additional information about the meeting, as well as a financial status report as of April 30, 2025, at the following links: and .

Notes to the editor

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Media Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

... – ... –

