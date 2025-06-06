SSU Detains 16-Year-Old Spotter For Russian Strikes On Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk Regions
Case materials indicate that the suspect is a 16-year-old student who was drawn into subversive activities by the invaders in exchange for the promise of financial reward.
The primary task of the agent was to locate and verify coordinates of military facilities and a local airfield - checking for the presence of aircraft, military personnel, and equipment.
Additionally, the suspect attempted to gather information about locations involved in the production of components for Ukrainian UAVs.
At the instruction of his GRU (Russian intelligence service) handler, the agent traveled to a neighboring region to collect intelligence, photograph strategic sites, and send the data back.
The SSU officers exposed the informant, documented his activities, and detained him at his place of residence.
At the same time, the SSU conducted comprehensive measures to secure the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
During the search, authorities seized a phone containing evidence of the suspect's cooperation with Russia.
Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators have officially charged the suspect under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
The suspect is currently in custody.Read also: Russian agent detain ed in Kharkiv for directing strikes on Ukrainian command posts
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian intelligence services have begun using new tactics to recruit Ukrainians, sometimes impersonating officers of Ukraine's own security service.
