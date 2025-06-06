US Trojan Horse Alarms Pushing China's Robots To Europe

MENAFN - Asia Times) Chinese robot makers are expanding their presence in Europe amid the growing risk of having their products banned by Washington if the US-China technology war escalates.

Distributors of Unitree Robotics and several others backed by Chinese technology giants such as Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent (a tech trio known as BAT), said at a recent event in London that Chinese firms are actively seeking European customers and partners.

Aska Liu, founder and chief executive at EnduX, a United Kingdom-based distributor for Chinese robot makers, told Asia Times that many Chinese robotic firms are still collaborating with their US counterparts despite rising Sino-China political tensions.

Aska Liu, founder and chief executive at EnduX, says Europe and China should collaborate in robotic technologies. Photo: Asia Times/Jeff Pao

For example, she said that Physical Intelligence (Pi), a California-based AI firm founded in 2024, used AgiBot's hardware to develop their robotic brains.

She said Chinese and US firms, which are good at hardware and brains, respectively, should collaborate and utilize each other's strengths.

However, she noted that some Chinese players are now seeking to diversify their markets.

“We have seen a shift in focus of some Chinese players to Europe,” she said.“They are saying: The US has so much instability and uncertainty. We don't want to put all eggs in one basket.”

She suggested Europe could benefit from the changing political situation between the US and China, as Chinese robot makers want to build stronger relationships with the bloc.

Liu said Europe is the best place in the world for Chinese firms to deploy robotic technologies because:



Europe has labor shortage challenges;

Europe has intense industrial and agricultural scenes for the deployment of robots;

Europe is a global leader in regulations and a good gatekeeper for ethics, safety and standards; China has a complete electronic supply chain for companies to finish proof-of-concept (POC) and mass-produce their robots.

She said Chinese robot makers should target markets related to research and education, inspection and patrolling, hospitality and services, material handling and so-called“teleoperation”, which allows workers in low-wage countries to control robots remotely and work in shops and factories in high-cost countries.

At the same time, Chinese robots are under assault in America. On May 9, the US Congress' Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) said its members signed a bipartisan letter warning of a growing national security threat posed by Unitree's“dual-use” robots.