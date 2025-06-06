Housefull 5 Cast Fees: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh 8 Actors Paid THIS Much

The much-awaited Housefull 5 has hit theaters! Let's dive into how much each star earned for this comedic extravaganza. Director Tarun Mansukhani's film boasts a budget of 375 crore

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 released on Friday. The film is generating tremendous buzz. Meanwhile, let's talk about the star cast's fees.

Riteish Deshmukh plays a key role in Housefull 5. Reports suggest he earned 30-35 crore for the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan also brings his comedic flair to Housefull 5, reportedly earning around 10 crore.

Akshay Kumar leads the charge in Housefull 5. Media reports peg his earnings at a whopping 60-70 crore, plus a share of the profits.

Nana Patekar joins the Housefull franchise, reportedly earning around 3-4 crore.

Sanjay Dutt's character in Housefull 5 is both powerful and hilarious. He reportedly earned 12-15 crore for the film.

Jackie Shroff reportedly charged 4-5 crore for Housefull 5.

Sonam Bajwa adds glamour to Housefull 5, reportedly charging 7-8 crore for her role.

Jacqueline Fernandez, a familiar face in the Housefull series, reportedly earned 5-6 crore for Housefull 5.