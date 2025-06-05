Kerala Weather Forecast, June 6: High Humidity With A Chance Of Rain
Kerala Weather, June 6: Cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam can expect a mix of sunshine, cloud cover, and isolated thunderstorms.
Kerala Weather, June 6: High humidity levels will make the day uncomfortable. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours. Here's the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Expect humid conditions with chances of isolated morning thunderstorms. Afternoon skies may see intervals of sun and cloud.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Brief morning showers are possible, followed by warm, partly sunny weather through the day.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Cloud cover will dominate, with a chance of light rainfall in the afternoon. Expect it to feel warmer than the actual temperature due to humidity.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
A relatively dry day for Kollam with partial sunshine, though humidity will keep it feeling quite hot.
