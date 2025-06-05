Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kerala Weather Forecast, June 6: High Humidity With A Chance Of Rain

Kerala Weather Forecast, June 6: High Humidity With A Chance Of Rain


2025-06-05 10:07:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kerala Weather, June 6: Cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam can expect a mix of sunshine, cloud cover, and isolated thunderstorms.

Kerala Weather, June 6: High humidity levels will make the day uncomfortable. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi 

Max Temperature: 33°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 39°C 

Expect humid conditions with chances of isolated morning thunderstorms. Afternoon skies may see intervals of sun and cloud.

Kozhikode 

Max Temperature: 32°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 38°C 

Brief morning showers are possible, followed by warm, partly sunny weather through the day.

Thiruvananthapuram 

Max Temperature: 33°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 39°C 

Cloud cover will dominate, with a chance of light rainfall in the afternoon. Expect it to feel warmer than the actual temperature due to humidity.

Kollam 

Max Temperature: 33°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 39°C 

A relatively dry day for Kollam with partial sunshine, though humidity will keep it feeling quite hot.

MENAFN05062025007385015968ID1109643756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search