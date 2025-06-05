Kerala Weather Forecast, June 6: High Humidity With A Chance Of Rain

Kerala Weather, June 6: Cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam can expect a mix of sunshine, cloud cover, and isolated thunderstorms.

Kerala Weather, June 6: High humidity levels will make the day uncomfortable. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Expect humid conditions with chances of isolated morning thunderstorms. Afternoon skies may see intervals of sun and cloud.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Brief morning showers are possible, followed by warm, partly sunny weather through the day.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Cloud cover will dominate, with a chance of light rainfall in the afternoon. Expect it to feel warmer than the actual temperature due to humidity.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

A relatively dry day for Kollam with partial sunshine, though humidity will keep it feeling quite hot.