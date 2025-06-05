Think Together Expands Arts Enrichment Accelerator With Orange County School Of The Arts To Paramount Unified School District

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through the expanded partnership, TK-8 students across Paramount Unified School District now have access to enriching arts experiences taught by professional OCSA teaching artists during its afterschool programs, spring break and summer non-instructional day programs. Think Together students are getting hands-on learning opportunities in ballet folklorico and mariachi music.

"This new development of our Arts Accelerator allows us to expand our reach with Orange County School of the Arts and further enrich our students' learning with world-class arts education," said Jaclyn Aviles, Innovations Lab Senior Strategist for Think Together. "These experiences empower students to discover their passions and build confidence that carries far beyond the academic space."

During Think Together's afterschool and expanded learning programs with PUSD, students can enroll in interactive class sessions that immerse them in cultural dance styles like ballet folklorico and stylistic music lessons such as mariachi. Students don't just master how to dance or play music; they learn the origin of the dances and the meaning behind the music.

In addition to visual and performing arts at PUSD, Paularino Elementary School students in Newport-Mesa Unified School District also took part in a pilot OCSA culinary arts program implemented during the afterschool time this spring. Students learned the value of nutrition, recipes, and how to combine ingredients.

Launched in 2023 in collaboration with Orange County School of the Arts, the Arts Enrichment Accelerator has served over 3,000 students across Southern California in Orange Unified School District, Chino Valley Unified School District, Newport-Mesa Unified School District, and Paramount Unified School District. This extended partnership aims to bring dynamic arts education to a range of students where they are not only able to express themselves creatively but also be exposed to potential career opportunities.

"It's important to have community be a factor in helping address the arts challenges that face not only our Southern California community, but also California in general," said Brian Stevens, Director of Community Engagement of Orange County School of the Arts. "You can effectively and strategically serve many more students with partners like Think Together that have the capacity to scale. Think Together is tremendously ingrained and intentional about bringing community together and OCSA shares the same vision."

Towards the end of the arts accelerator classes, students' friends and families are invited to a "step into the classroom" culminating event. The most recent such event was at Howard Tanner Elementary School on Wednesday, June 4, and showcased newfound skills and techniques students learned in the art of ballet folklorico and mariachi.

"At Think Together, our vision is that all students in California, particularly those from historically marginalized communities, graduate with all life options available," said Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Together. "So, Think Together's partnership with Orange County School of the Arts is doing just that; ensuring students explore the limitless possibilities for their bright futures ahead."

Think Together and OCSA will carry on their Arts Enrichment Accelerator initiative through the summer and continue to bring elevated arts curriculum to Think Together's school partner sites in Paramount Unified School District. On the horizon for the upcoming fall, Lynwood Unified School District will also take part in Think Together's Arts Enrichment Accelerator with OCSA.

About Think Together

For over 25 years Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit .

About Orange County School of the Arts

The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) provides unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body with a passion for the arts. Founded in 1987, OCSA currently serves approximately 2,300 gifted students in grades seven through 12 from more than 100 cities throughout California. In addition to a college-preparatory academic program, OCSA offers pre-professional arts training in 17 conservatories within the Schools of Applied Arts, Dance, Fine & Media Arts, Music and Theatre. The nonprofit public charter school relies solely on private donations, totaling $10 million annually, to fund the arts training programs. Currently led by president and CEO Teren Shaffer, OCSA has received recognitions for its programs locally, regionally and nationally. For additional information, visit .

SOURCE Think Together