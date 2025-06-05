Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of The Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTC: RBGLY) American Depository Shares (ADSs) between January 13, 2021 and July 28, 2024. Reckitt is a United Kingdom-based global consumer goods company that reports three operating segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY) Misled Investors Regarding the Safety of its Enfamil Baby Formula

According to the complaint, defendants failed to warn investors and consumers: (1) that preterm infants were at an increased risk of developing NEC by consuming Reckitt's cow's milk-based formula, Enfamil; and (2) of the attendant impact on Reckitt's sales of Enfamil and Reckitt's exposure to legal claims.

The complaint alleges that on March 15, 2024, in the case captioned Watson vs. Mead Johnson Co., Docket No. 21-L-1032 (Ill. Cir. Ct. Oct. 28, 2021), a jury in St. Clair County, Illinois, returned a $60 million verdict in the first NEC lawsuit to be tried to a verdict. The jury found that Mead Johnson was negligent and failed to warn the decedent's mother of the increased risk her preterm infant could develop NEC by consuming cow's milk-based formula. On this news, the price of the Company's ADSs fell $1.87, or nearly 14%, from a closing price of $13.31 per share on March 14, 2024, to a closing price of $11.44 per share on March 15, 2024.

Then, on July 29, 2024, in the case captioned Gill v. Abbot Laboratories, Inc., Docket No. 2322-CC1251 (Mo. Circ. Ct. Jun. 23, 2023), a jury in St. Louis, Missouri concluded that Abbott's specialized formula for premature babies led to a baby develop NEC and awarded the plaintiff $495 million. On this news, the price of the Company's ADSs fell $1.02, or nearly 9%, from a closing price of $11.66 per share on July 28, 2024, to a closing price of $10.64 per share on July 29, 2024.

