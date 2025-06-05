Bournemouth, UK - A new initiative for young entrepreneurs in the South West is gaining traction as Elliot Hyams , director of SPS Pouches Ltd and co-founder of Bournemouth's NextGen Leaders Network, supports a new generation of UK businesses with calm strategic guidance, sustainability expertise, and grounded leadership.

As the region continues to adapt to shifting economic and environmental pressures, the network is positioning itself as a practical response to the increasing complexity faced by early-stage founders and growing SMEs.

Launched as part of a wider Bournemouth Chamber of Trade & Commerce effort, the NextGen Leaders Network has already begun to attract a growing community of first-time directors, startup owners, and solo founders.

Its recent May event at Neo brought together a broad mix of early-stage professionals - many seeking leadership that isn't tied to performance or posturing, but to structure, clarity, and quiet momentum.

“There's a huge appetite for new young leadership,” Hyams says.“People are tired of the performative side of entrepreneurship and networking - the chasing, the stress, the image. They want to build things that work, with good people surrounding them.”

At SPS Pouches, he also advises SMEs across the food, wellness, and e-commerce sectors on how to transition to eco-friendly, fully recyclable pouch packaging that meets current sustainability demands without undermining cost or product integrity. His approach, as seen in a recent article for the British Plastics Federation, focuses on reducing barriers to sustainable adoption by addressing budget constraints and design misconceptions at the root. The aim is to give SMEs a path forward that is both commercially viable and future-proof.

Whether it's advising on packaging reform or helping a founder see the next few steps more clearly, the approach remains consistent: stay calm, stay practical, and support growth that doesn't burn out. As sustainability standards shift and economic pressures grow, initiatives like NextGen are becoming a vital part of the UK's evolving business landscape.

About Elliot Hyams

Elliot Hyams builds quietly and leads without performance. With a background in sustainability and business strategy, his work focuses on creating stability in the sustainability sector which is often defined by misconceptions and spin. Known for his calm approach and practical mindset, he supports both early-stage founders and established brands through clear, no-hype realism. His wider contributions reflect a belief that progress doesn't need noise - it needs structure, intent, and good people. Explore his sustainability blog for packaging insights and more on his work with UK businesses.