Xtract One Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
|Three months ended April 30,
|Nine months ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|3,466,433
|$
|4,683,639
|$
|10,506,459
|$
|10,720,050
|Cost of revenue
|1,489,181
|1,977,223
|3,811,031
|4,145,551
|Gross profit
|$
|1,977,252
|$
|2,706,416
|$
|6,695,428
|$
|6,574,499
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing
|$
|1,563,446
|$
|1,259,445
|$
|4,451,180
|$
|4,066,829
|General and administration
|1,854,764
|1,936,552
|5,367,644
|5,277,387
|Research and development
|1,638,988
|2,182,756
|5,078,617
|5,967,553
|Loss on inventory write-down
|26,868
|4,167
|308,297
|111,180
|Loss on retirement of assets
|2,029
|40,538
|23,704
|40,538
|Total operating expenses
|$
|5,086,095
|$
|5,423,458
|$
|15,229,442
|$
|15,463,487
|Loss before the undernoted
|(3,108,843
|)
|(2,717,042
|)
|(8,534,014
|)
|(8,888,988
|)
|Other income
|Interest and other income
|28,606
|44,704
|170,196
|197,287
|Net loss for the period
|$
|(3,080,237
|)
|$
|(2,672,338
|)
|$
|(8,363,818
|)
|$
|(8,691,701
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|Currency translation differences for foreign operations
|(197,348
|)
|-
|348,771
|-
|Comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|(3,277,585
|)
|$
|(2,672,338
|)
|$
|(8,015,047
|)
|$
|(8,691,701
|)
|Weighted average number of shares
|218,426,987
|200,110,734
|218,415,199
|198,924,490
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as of April 30, 2025 and July 31, 2024
The following table is extracted from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's financial position as of April 30, 2025 and July 31, 2024:
|April 30, 2025
|July 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents (Note 15)
|$
|1,921,103
|$
|8,628,521
|Receivables (Note 4)
|1,301,903
|3,862,199
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|2,423,043
|949,012
|Current portion of deferred cost of revenue (Note 6)
|397,649
|371,309
|Inventory (Note 5)
|3,463,467
|3,688,246
|9,507,165
|17,499,287
|Property and equipment (Note 7)
|2,326,031
|2,135,956
|Intangible assets (Note 8)
|4,730,705
|4,465,755
|Non-current portion of deferred cost of revenue (Note 6)
|280,467
|496,868
|Right of use assets (Note 9)
|928,941
|344,304
|Total assets
|$
|17,773,309
|$
|24,942,170
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|1,771,976
|$
|3,991,292
|Current portion of deferred revenue (Note 10)
|5,247,967
|3,443,524
|Current portion of lease liability (Note 9)
|156,797
|190,400
|7,176,740
|7,625,216
|Non-Current liabilities
|Non-current portion of deferred revenue (Note 10)
|2,841,068
|3,155,579
|Non-current portion of lease liability (Note 9)
|923,972
|190,526
|$
|10,941,780
|$
|10,971,321
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital (Note 13)
|$
|144,398,090
|$
|144,372,452
|Contributed surplus
|17,014,039
|16,163,950
|Accumulated deficit
|(154,929,371
|)
|(146,565,553
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|348,771
|-
|$
|6,831,529
|$
|13,970,849
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|17,773,309
|$
|24,942,170
Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2025 and 2024
The following table is extracted from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's cash flows for the nine month periods ended April 30, 2025 and 2024:
|Nine months ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flow used in operating activities
|Loss for the period
|$
|(8,363,818
|)
|$
|(8,691,701
|)
|Adjustment for:
|Share-based compensation (Notes 13, 14)
|858,758
|668,555
|Depreciation (Notes 7, 9, 12)
|1,084,022
|938,567
|Amortization (Notes 8, 12)
|637,279
|604,425
|Finance cost (Notes 9)
|34,020
|17,839
|Loss on retirement of assets
|23,704
|40,538
|Loss on inventory (Note 5)
|308,297
|111,180
|(5,417,738
|)
|(6,310,597
|)
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|Receivables
|2,610,436
|(3,266,008
|)
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|(1,469,555
|)
|334,746
|Inventory
|(793,081
|)
|(3,664,444
|)
|Deferred cost of revenue (Note 6)
|190,061
|172,754
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(2,232,051
|)
|942,696
|Deferred revenue
|1,540,851
|5,357,879
|Cash used in operating activities
|(5,571,077
|)
|(6,432,974
|)
|Cash flow used in investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 7)
|(185,045
|)
|-
|Internally developed intangible assets (Note 8)
|(729,730
|)
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|1,000
|-
|Acquisition of right of use asset (Note 9)
|(5,028
|)
|-
|Cash used in investing activities
|(918,803
|)
|-
|Cash flow used in financing activities
|Proceeds on issue of share capital
|16,970
|8,131,985
|Lease payments (Note 9)
|(214,358
|)
|(286,066
|)
|Cash (used) received in financing activities
|(197,388
|)
|7,845,919
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(20,150
|)
|-
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|$
|(6,707,418
|)
|$
|1,412,945
|Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period
|8,628,521
|8,327,449
|Cash and cash equivalents end of the period
|$
|1,921,103
|$
|9,740,394
