FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces Closing Of Quickturn Europe Joint Venture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint Venture Will Increase FTAI's Global Maintenance Capacity by Approximately 40%

NEW YORK and ROME, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (Nasdaq: FTAI) (“FTAI” or the“Company”) today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of a 50% ownership stake in IAG Engine Center Europe S.r.l. (“IAG Engine Center”), an Italian company operating a 200,000 square-foot CFM56 engine maintenance repair and overhaul facility located at the Rome Fiumicino Airport, which has been rebranded Quick Turn Engine Center Europe S.r.l., or“QuickTurn Europe.”

Highlights of the joint venture include:



Adds third owned and managed CFM56 engine shop to FTAI Aviation network, complementing existing facilities in Montréal and Miami

Increases FTAI's module maintenance capacity by 450 modules (150 engines) per year, representing a 33% increase to FTAI's current capacity of 1,350 modules (450 engines)

State-of-the-art CFM56 engine test-cell Expects to quickly ramp up production, with piece-part repair capabilities anticipated to be operational in second half of 2025

“Our joint venture with IAG Engine Center marks a milestone in our expansion into Europe and our overall maintenance capabilities,” said Joe Adams, CEO of FTAI Aviation.“QuickTurn Europe's robust repair capabilities will provide expanded maintenance, repair, and exchange (MRE) services to FTAI's global customer base in a critical geographic location, ensuring increased efficiency and reliability for our customers. With this additional capacity at the internationally leading Rome Fiumicino Airport, one of Europe's most important, innovative, and fastest growing airports, we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead as we help support airlines in their long-term maintenance needs.”

“The partnership with FTAI will optimize operations at the facility, enabling faster, more efficient services to airlines across Europe. We are excited to continue to innovate and bring additional value to airlines and asset owners around the world,” said Mauricio Luna, CEO of IAG Engine Center.

“FTAI's investment further strengthens the Rome Fiumicino Airport's position as a key player in the global aviation ecosystem,” said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma (ADR).“Rome Fiumicino Airport's central location and connectivity make it an ideal hub for providing just-in-time engine maintenance services. With this significant industrial investment, we expect hundreds of new skilled jobs will be created as QuickTurn Europe grows, with a very positive and direct impact for the economy of the cities of Fiumicino and Rome, the region Lazio and all of Italy.”

The integration of QuickTurn Europe with FTAI's current maintenance capabilities in Montréal and Miami will help address the strong demand from the Company's global customer base. In total, the joint venture operating at full capacity brings FTAI's maintenance capacity to 1,800 CFM56 modules and over 600 engine tests annually.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI's propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

About IAG Engine Center Europe

Located at Rome Fiumicino Airport, IAG Engine Center Europe specializes in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines. The facility features extensive piece-part repair capabilities and includes a state-of-the-art test cell. Situated at one of Europe's busiest airports, which serves 91 airlines and approximately 50 million passengers annually, IAG Engine Center Europe benefits from Fiumicino's unparalleled connectivity across Europe.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the timing for the piece-part repair capabilities to become operational, and the expected number of new jobs to be created as QuickTurn Europe ramps up. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“potential,”“continues,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“approximately,”“predicts,”“intends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon FTAI's historical performance and on its current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to it. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A.“Risk Factors” of FTAI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and FTAI's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports FTAI files with the SEC.

Contacts

Investors

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations, FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

...

Media

Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449