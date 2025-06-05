Staffmark Group Ranks Among Top 15% Globally In Sustainability With Ecovadis Silver Rating

CINCINNATI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, part of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, has earned a prestigious Silver Rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. This places Staffmark Group among the top 15% of over 130,000 companies worldwide for sustainability performance.

EcoVadis evaluates companies across four critical pillars: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Staffmark Group's Silver Rating underscores measurable progress and a steadfast commitment to embedding responsible business practices across its operations.

"At Staffmark Group, sustainability is more than a goal; it's a core responsibility we embrace every day," said Stacey Lane, CEO at Staffmark Group. "This recognition from EcoVadis affirms our commitment to driving ethical, responsible, and environmentally conscious business practices that benefit our clients, employees, and communities."

As a trusted workforce partner to businesses nationwide, Staffmark Group aligns its efforts with the evolving sustainability goals of its clients and partners. The company's performance in the EcoVadis assessment reinforces its capability to help organizations mitigate risk, enhance transparency, and advance ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) objectives across their supply chains.

Looking ahead, Staffmark Group is deepening its sustainability strategy through actionable initiatives that promote environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical leadership in every market it serves.

Click here for more information about Staffmark Group's sustainability efforts and partnership opportunities.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and is a portfolio company of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is transforming the world of work, with annual revenue of $23.62 billion*. For more than 55 years, Staffmark Group has delivered the industry's widest range of tailored workforce solutions through its family of specialty brands, including Staffmark, Advantage xPO, Advantage Technical, Hunter Hamilton, and Digital People. Operating across a network of over 400 branches and 250 onsite locations, Staffmark Group places over 175,000 talented individuals annually.

About RGF Staffing:

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit .

* The USD equivalent of Recruit Holdings' FY2023 consolidated revenue of ¥3.41 trillion, calculated using the average exchange rate of 144.59 JPY/USD for FY2023.

SOURCE Staffmark Group

