Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|May 3, 2025
|% of Sales
|May 4, 2024
|% of Sales
|Net sales
|$
|184,343
|100.0
|%
|$
|177,388
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|129,028
|70.0
|%
|125,489
|70.7
|%
|Gross profit
|55,315
|30.0
|%
|51,899
|29.3
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|75,187
|40.8
|%
|72,054
|40.6
|%
|Operating loss
|(19,872
|)
|-10.8
|%
|(20,155
|)
|-11.3
|%
|Interest income, net
|2,255
|1.2
|%
|1,321
|0.7
|%
|Other income (expense), net
|1,844
|1.0
|%
|(767
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Loss, before income taxes
|(15,773
|)
|-8.6
|%
|(19,601
|)
|-11.0
|%
|Benefit from income taxes
|(1,443
|)
|-0.8
|%
|(2,821
|)
|-1.6
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(14,330
|)
|-7.8
|%
|$
|(16,780
|)
|-9.4
|%
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.79
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.79
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share
|Basic
|18,116
|19,465
|Diluted
|18,116
|19,465
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|May 3, 2025
|February 1, 2025
|May 4, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|62,519
|$
|112,668
|$
|74,864
|Marketable securities
|38,443
|34,890
|71,757
|Receivables
|14,839
|12,825
|13,415
|Inventories
|149,864
|146,648
|146,815
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,525
|15,354
|14,177
|Total current assets
|281,190
|322,385
|321,028
|Fixed assets, net
|79,703
|80,178
|89,831
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|185,901
|183,235
|192,607
|Goodwill
|15,329
|15,258
|15,385
|Intangible assets, net
|14,665
|13,577
|14,117
|Deferred tax assets, net
|10,215
|8,684
|11,158
|Other long-term assets
|12,097
|11,564
|12,495
|Total long-term assets
|317,910
|312,496
|335,593
|Total assets
|$
|599,100
|$
|634,881
|$
|656,621
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|48,981
|$
|49,389
|$
|62,301
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|16,563
|21,962
|16,958
|Operating lease liabilities
|54,388
|56,009
|59,191
|Other current liabilities
|26,943
|28,154
|18,869
|Total current liabilities
|146,875
|155,514
|157,319
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|147,398
|143,812
|155,040
|Other long-term liabilities
|6,349
|6,578
|6,927
|Total long-term liabilities
|153,747
|150,390
|161,967
|Total liabilities
|300,622
|305,904
|319,286
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 17,770 shares issued and outstanding at May 3, 2025 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025
|205,595
|203,581
|198,047
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,746
|)
|(23,778
|)
|(20,025
|)
|Retained earnings
|109,629
|149,174
|159,313
|Total shareholders' equity
|298,478
|328,977
|337,335
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|599,100
|$
|634,881
|$
|656,621
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|May 3, 2025
|May 4, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(14,330
|)
|$
|(16,780
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|5,387
|5,561
|Noncash lease expense
|14,639
|14,522
|Deferred taxes
|(1,473
|)
|(2,590
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,828
|1,675
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|462
|101
|Other
|(765
|)
|525
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(758
|)
|1,077
|Inventories
|(119
|)
|(18,876
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|299
|1,754
|Trade accounts payable
|(1,357
|)
|21,763
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|(5,863
|)
|(1,458
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(259
|)
|(797
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(16,588
|)
|(17,276
|)
|Other liabilities
|(3,187
|)
|(7,778
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(22,084
|)
|(18,577
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to fixed assets
|(2,219
|)
|(2,546
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(7,055
|)
|(1,967
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
|5,086
|12,510
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(4,188
|)
|7,997
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
|-
|3,220
|Payments on revolving credit facilities
|-
|(3,220
|)
|Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards
|378
|358
|Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards
|(192
|)
|(130
|)
|Repurchase of common stock, including taxes
|(25,215
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(25,029
|)
|228
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|1,608
|(245
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(49,693
|)
|(10,597
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|121,517
|94,284
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|71,824
|$
|83,687
|Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|412
|$
|654
|Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
|982
|2,094
Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337
Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
