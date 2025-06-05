Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.

Net sales for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025 (13 weeks) increased 3.9% to $184.3 million from $177.4 million in the first quarter ended May 4, 2024 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 3, 2025, increased 5.5%. Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $14.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by $2.9 million, or approximately $0.13 per diluted share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.

On May 3, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $101.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $146.6 million on May 4, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $50.4 million related to share repurchases and $14.7 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $17.2 million of cash flow from operations. The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares during the first quarter of 2025 at an average cost including commission of $13.82 per share and a total cost of $25.2 million.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated,“Our North American business showed resilience during the first quarter despite increased macroeconomic uncertainty following the implementation of higher tariffs. Consumers continue to respond positively to our merchandise assortments and shopping experience evidenced by strong full price selling that drove sales growth above the Q4 run rate for North America. In response to the current global trade environment, we have further diversified our North America supply chain and expect a meaningful reduction in exposure to China by the end of this year. While the potential impact on consumer sentiment from ongoing trade negotiations is unknown, we are pleased with our current momentum in North America and confident in our ability to outperform the market over the remainder of the year. Internationally, our business was tougher in the first quarter with sales turning slightly negative. We remain focused on introducing new and unique products to drive demand while controlling costs to improve margins. Consolidated results, removing the previously mentioned unplanned legal charge, exceeded the high end our guidance for both Sales and loss per share while also showing meaningful improvement to the prior year.”

May 2025 Sales

Net sales for the four-week period ended May 31, 2025, increased 0.7% compared to the four-week period ended June 1, 2024. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending May 31, 2025, increased 1.4% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Outlook

Based on quarter-to-date results, current tariffs rates, and actions taken thus far to mitigate the increased costs from higher tariffs, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $207 to $214 million and loss per share to be between $0.09 to $0.24 for the three months ending August 2, 2025. These estimates are based upon the current tariff environment as we know it today and do not consider future material changes that occur after the date of this release.

The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 6 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 1 store in Australia.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

On June 4, 2025, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $15 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through June 30, 2026 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

Conference call Information

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.