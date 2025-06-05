Dominican Hair Salon Brand Expands To The South: Salon 809 Sells New Franchise In North Carolina

Salon 809 continues to break barriers as the first Dominican hair salon franchise in the U.S.

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Salon 809, the first-ever Dominican salon brand to be franchised in the United States, is proud to announce the sale of its newest franchise in North Carolina. This expansion is a major step in the brand's mission to bring high-quality textured hair care-and a rich cultural tradition-to communities nationwide.

Founded by Dominican entrepreneur Jeimy Flournoy, Salon 809 is known for its luxury customer experience, innovative styling techniques like Brazilian Knots, and organic in-house deep conditioners. The salon caters primarily to textured hair clients and is redefining the Dominican blowout experience in a modern, franchisable model.

“We're not just offering salon services-we're introducing a proven business model that's rooted in culture, empowerment, and profitability,” said Flournoy.“With our expansion into North Carolina, we're showing that ethnic beauty businesses can scale without losing their heart.”

With two corporate-owned locations, one franchise in Maryland, another opening soon in the Dominican Republic, and now North Carolina, Salon 809 is proving that culture-focused concepts can thrive in the mainstream franchising world.

Why It Matters

Untapped Market Potential: While Dominican salons are widespread in urban communities, Salon 809 is the first to create a scalable, franchise-ready model in this niche.

Strong Systems & Support: Franchisees benefit from structured training, and ongoing operational support.

Franchise opportunities are currently available in major cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Chicago, and more.

For Franchise Information or Media Inquiries:

Visit

Contact: Jeimy Flournoy, Founder

Email: ...

jeimy flournoy

Salon 809 llc

+1 202-498-0314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.