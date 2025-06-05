Imaginary Worlds Redefines Flower Lamps With Tokyo Shinjuku Billboard Launch

Imaginary Worlds showcases its illuminated Flower Lamp at Tokyo's Yunika Vision in Shinjuku, highlighting forever roses in a dazzling 3D sculpture display.

Night view of Imaginary Worlds' illuminated Flower Lamp display in Shinjuku, Tokyo, blending floral art and luminous sculpture.

Luxury floral brand Imaginary Worlds unveils its iconic Flower Lamp in Tokyo, expanding from New York to London and now Japan.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imaginary Worlds , the luxury floral brand founded in 2022, is making waves in Tokyo with its groundbreaking Flower Lamp installation at Yunika Vision, Shinjuku. This digital billboard presentation marks a new chapter in the brand's expansion, showcasing illuminated forever roses-a fusion of advanced 3D modeling and stunning lighting design that redefines the flower lamp category.The Flower Lamp, one of the brand's most iconic creations, shines with ethereal beauty, combining the elegance of preserved forever roses with the power of light to create mesmerizing sculptures. These illuminated works of art are poised to transform spaces, bringing light and luxury to any environment.“We are thrilled to launch our Flower Lamp featuring our signature forever roses in Tokyo, a city that's renowned for its blend of tradition and innovation,” said a spokesperson for Imaginary Worlds.“From New York to London, and now Tokyo, our creations have been embraced by luxury consumers around the world, and we're rapidly expanding our presence, now bringing our stunning rose sculptures to South Korea, Paris, and Germany.”This installation in Tokyo is part of Imaginary Worlds' global expansion strategy, which aims to share the beauty of illuminated forever roses with a growing audience. With the increasing demand for innovative and luxurious floral art, Imaginary Worlds has been embraced by art and luxury enthusiasts alike, earning recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and artistic vision.The Flower Lamp installation is just one of many projects in the works for Imaginary Worlds. Upcoming billboard campaigns are planned for South Korean airports and subway stations, and the brand will also expand its presence in Paris and Germany, bringing its forever roses and illuminated sculptures to an even larger international audience.About Imaginary Worlds:Founded in 2022, Imaginary Worlds is a luxury floral brand that redefines the concept of floral art. Combining 3D modeling and lighting design, the brand creates illuminated forever roses that transform the beauty of preserved roses into timeless works of art. From intimate gifts to grand installations, Imaginary Worlds brings a unique fusion of nature, design, and light to life.

