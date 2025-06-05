New State-Of-The-Art Brightfarms Greenhouse In Georgia Is Creating Jobs, Driving Sustainable Agriculture And Improving Food Security Across The Southeast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Georgia has been home to Cox since 1939, and we're proud to deepen our roots in the state through this significant investment," said"This greenhouse is creating jobs, expanding economic opportunities, and supporting sustainable agriculture. We are committed to generating long-term value for our communities, employees and partners by increasing access to fresh, locally grown produce and fostering workforce development."

The Macon facility, powered by advanced, state-of-the-art greenhouse technology, and now fully operational with eight acres under glass, began shipping produce to retailers in late 2024. It represents a significant investment in Georgia's agricultural industry and workforce. The greenhouse has the capacity to serve the entire Southeast, having already created more than 125 new jobs and supporting workforce development throughout Macon and surrounding communities. Following the successful openings of the greenhouse hubs in Texas and Illinois, the BrightFarms Macon facility marks the company's third major greenhouse since the summer of 2024.

"We're excited to mark the opening and impact of our first greenhouse in Georgia with an immersive and educational experience," said Kelvin Hill, general manager of BrightFarms's Macon, Georgia greenhouse. "This celebration is more than a ribbon-cutting – it's a chance to showcase how we're prioritizing sustainability, investing in local talent, and expanding access to fresh, locally grown produce across the Southeast."

At present, the Macon site is designed to produce approximately 22,000 pounds of lettuce per day, helping reduce food miles and improve food security in the region. It currently houses eight acres of growing space, with an additional 24 acres to be developed on the property as demand builds. This will add to the more than 700 acres of indoor farming in operation by Cox Farms, the largest greenhouse operator in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit and com

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a leader in the indoor farming industry, transforming how produce is grown and delivered with its expanding network of high-tech, high-efficiency hydroponic farms. Acquired by Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms operates hydroponic greenhouse farms in the communities it serves, enabling it to eliminate transportation time, distance, and complexity from the food supply chain. BrightFarms' growing methods, a model for the future of scalable, local farming, uses less land and water on a per yield basis than traditional field-grown agriculture. BrightFarms' fresh lettuce options, from classic greens to crunchy mixes and salad kits, are available in more than 6,400 retail stores across the Central, Eastern, and Southwest regions of the United States. To learn more about BrightFarms and find a store near you, visit .

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and leading the way in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business operates the largest greenhouse network across North America, with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce of over 1,300 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational, family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at com

SOURCE BrightFarms