Mark Barker Named CEO Of Mission Companies

Mission Companies is part of the Mitchell Capital portfolio , which invests in founder- and family-led businesses positioned for sustainable growth. With Barker at the helm, Mission is poised to accelerate its momentum in flaring systems, vapor recovery units (VRUs), and emerging emission technologies.

"Mission has a strong legacy in the industry, and I'm honored to lead the next chapter of innovation and growth," said Barker. "This is a people-first organization that values performance, reliability, and real results-ideals I've lived by throughout my career. I look forward to working alongside the team to serve our customers and strengthen our market position."

Barker brings more than 25 years of executive leadership in industrial services and safety-focused operations, including senior roles in business development, client service, and strategic growth at Total Safety and Universal Plant Services. His long-standing professional relationships with Mitchell Capital CEO Paul Tyree and Principal Steve Mitchell-built over years of collaboration in the industry-made him a natural fit for the CEO role.

"Mark is a trusted leader with a deep understanding of our industry, a sharp operational mind, and a unique ability to connect with people," said Tyree. "Our professional relationship goes back decades, and I've always respected his integrity, work ethic, and leadership. I'm confident in his ability to guide Mission into its next phase of growth."

To learn more about Mission Companies and its services, please visit

About Mission Companies

Mission Companies is a family of clean air technology businesses, including Mission Flares & Combustion, Mission Compression, and E-Mission. Together, the companies provide engineered systems, emission control solutions, and field services such as installation, commissioning, testing, and maintenance. From precision-controlled vapor recovery units to reliable flaring systems and emerging technologies, Mission Companies delivers performance-driven solutions to industrial operators seeking environmental compliance, operational efficiency, and long-term value.

About Mitchell Capital

Mitchell Capital is a private investment firm that partners with founder- and family-owned businesses to support long-term growth. With a focus on integrity, collaboration, and operational excellence, Mitchell Capital brings strategic guidance and resources to help companies reach their full potential.

