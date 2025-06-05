Engine Technology Forum Calls For Changes To California's Renewable Portfolio Standards Guidebook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urges Inclusion of Renewable Diesel/HVO and Hydrogen for ICE

Washington, D.C., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement was issued today from Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum, regarding the Forum's filing to the California Energy Commission's (CEC) open docket for the tenth edition of the Renewable Portfolio Standard Guidebook :

“California's ambitious energy and climate goals demand a full range of solutions of fuels and technologies that are able to reduce carbon emissions. The California Energy Commission's proposed revisions to the Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) Guidebook establishes new standards of eligibility for technologies and fuels to receive renewable energy credits for power generation.

“At a time when the affordability and availability of reliable energy in California are top of mind, the CEC's proposed revisions to the RPS Guidebook fall short of maximizing opportunities to lower energy costs and increase supply.

“This is due in part to the CEC's failure to explicitly recognize Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (HVO), also known as renewable diesel (RD) , when used in power generation applications. Additionally, the CEC's consideration of the use of renewable hydrogen must be clarified to explicitly include all applications, not only fuel cells and linear generators but also hydrogen use in internal combustion engines for generators.

“Diesel generators remain a critical part of California's energy portfolio. This large, well-established fleet of installed power systems plays a vital role in providing backup power to public and private utilities, as well as critical institutions, during planned power safety shutoffs and other emergency situations. The use of hydrotreated vegetable oils in these units instead of fossil-based diesel delivers proven reductions of greenhouse gas and other emissions of at least 50-75%. These are significant reductions, and operators of these units should be eligible to generate renewable energy credits just like other power producers utilizing bio-based or alternative fuels.

“HVO/RD should receive explicit and specific recognition within the Guidebook revision for several reasons:



HVO/RD is a key, proven fuel in achieving carbon reductions under California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, with renewable diesel now accounting for more than 70% of all diesel fuel used in the state.

HVO/RD offers superior affordability compared to other low-carbon technologies – an especially important factor as energy costs continue to rise in California.

There is widespread acceptance of HVO/RD among engine manufacturers and end users, particularly those deploying generator-based power systems across California.

The refining sector is making significant investments to expand production of HVO/RD. HVO/RD offers a proven, immediately available solution to help California meet its greenhouse gas reduction commitments.

“In addition, the Guidebook Revision should clarify and explicitly recognize all applications to produce electricity using renewable hydrogen, from fuel cells and linear generators to internal combustion engines. Engine manufacturers are developing and starting to deploy hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines today in limited heavy-duty on and off-road applications. The use of renewable hydrogen offers another important option for hard-to-decarbonize sectors of the economy such as power generation.”

The Forum's comments filed with the California Energy Commission can be found here .

