Digital Silk CEO Publishes Fast Company Article Urging U.S. Businesses To Prepare For The AI Shift

The piece outlines the broader business implications of AI integration, contrasting its long-term operational impact with short-term political or economic concerns like tariffs. Based on Digital Silk's current partnerships and digital transformation work with mid- to large-scale businesses, the article identifies areas where brands may need to restructure teams, retrain talent, and adopt adaptive digital infrastructures.

"AI is not just a tool-it's reshaping how entire business ecosystems operate," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This article outlines some of the early patterns we're observing and how brands may begin positioning themselves more strategically for long-term resilience."

A Strategic Perspective on AI's Business Impact

Digital Silk reports a noticeable shift in client inquiries toward AI-related services, particularly in branding and digital product design. Common initiatives include:



Exploratory AI prototyping for internal tools and customer service

Brand repositioning to reflect AI-enhanced product offerings

Cross-functional team restructuring to align with automation UX redesigns incorporating AI-assisted personalisation or prediction

These moves reflect a broader business trend as U.S. companies begin preparing for operational shifts that extend beyond front-end automation.

AI in the U.S. Business Landscape



61% of U.S. executives say their organisations are already using generative AI, according to a 2024 McKinsey report

39% of businesses have redesigned workflows due to AI adoption AI spend is expected to surpass $200 billion annually by 2025 (Statista)

