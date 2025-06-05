Reconafrica Announces Upsize Of Underwritten Offering To C$16.5 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Base Shelf Prospectus is accessible, and the Prospectus Supplement will be accessible within two business days, through SEDAR+

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) (NSX: REC) (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") announces that, in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed public offering of units of the Company (the " Units "), it has increased the size of the offering due to strong investor demand and has entered into an underwriting agreement with Research Capital Corporation as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 33,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.50‎ per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$16,500,000 (the " Offering ").

In connection with the Offering, indications of lead orders have been received from BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy"), directors and management members of ReconAfrica, and certain other investors, expecting to purchase over C$4,000,000 of Units. BW Energy has agreed to a follow-on strategic equity investment in the Company of approximately C$2,000,000 under the Offering, reaffirming it's previously announced strategic partnership with ReconAfrica. The Units purchased by BW Energy under the Offering will be subject to a six-month lock-up agreement.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.60‎ at any time up to 24 months from closing of the Offering. In addition, the Company will use commercial reasonable efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration activities, working capital and general corporate purposes. The primary exploration activity to be funded with net proceeds from the Offering will be the drilling of Prospect I, which has been named the Kavango West 1X well. Work on the access road and drill site is currently being completed while the Company awaits receipt of the remaining requisite permits. The rig move to the Kavango West 1X well drilling location is scheduled in late June, with drilling to begin thereafter.

The Company has granted to the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable, in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, to purchase up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about the week of June 16, 2025 (the "Closing"), or such other earlier or later date as the Underwriters may determine. Closing is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange to list, on the date of Closing, the Common Shares, and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and the Underwriters' broker warrants, on the Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to file a prospectus supplement within two business days, to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated February 29, 2024, with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec). Copies of the base shelf prospectus and any supplement thereto to be filed in connection with the Offering, are and will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . The Units are being offered in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and may be offered in the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")) or "accredited investors" (as defined in Regulation D promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) on a private placement basis pursuant to an appropriate exemption from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. law, and outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis.

About BW Energy Limited

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy.

BW Energy, 74% owned by BW Group Ltd., was created as the E&P arm of Oslo listed BW Offshore, a company with more than four decades of experience in operating advanced offshore production solutions and executing complex projects. Since its origin, BW Offshore has executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising ~13 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

