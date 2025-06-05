Wealth Minerals' Participation In Successful Consortium License Permitting Bid

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces that a Consortium to develop the Quillagua Este Salar in the Antofagasta Region, Chile, of which Wealth is a member, has successfully submitted a CEOL (Special Lithium Operating Contract) application under the fast-track process announced by the Chilean Government in September 2024 (see press release of September 30, 2024) and expanded in December 2024. The application was admitted by the Chile licensing authorities due to the application Consortium: having more than 80% of the applicable polygon, demonstrating relevant mining experience, and demonstrating financial capacity to fund a mining project. For reference about the CEOL fast-track process, please see press release of April 23, 2025. Next steps, as per the CEOL process, are the conclusion of Indigenous consultations, negotiations with the State organs as to specific operating terms and a Presidential decree establishing the CEOL based on the application.

Wealth participated with three other local partners in a joint bid (the "Consortium") to extract lithium from the Quillagua Este Salar and is to provide strategic advice and know-how to the Consortium from its long operating experience in Chile. Wealth has a 3% stake in the Consortium. The CEOL application calls for lithium production from the Quillagua Este Salar, although presently the Quillagua Este Salar lithium project of the Consortium does not have an established resource or feasibility study.

Regarding the Consortium's success, Henk van Alphen, CEO of Wealth Minerals Ltd., said, "While Wealth's stake in this endeavor is modest, this news does show that the Chilean regulatory regime can be successfully navigated, while also demonstrating that the Chilean authorities support the development of new lithium projects fully privately owned. Our success working with a group to make this CEOL application further underscores our commitment to permitting our Kuska project, which is only 120 km away to the northeast of the Quillagua Este Salar."

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company's focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website ( ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at .

