Impact Silver Announces Closing Of $5.2 Million Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

The Company received aggregate proceeds of C$92,000 from the issuance of 460,000 LIFE units (the " LIFE Units ") at $0.20 per LIFE Unit. and C$1,183,320 from the issuance of 6,574,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at C$0.18 per Unit for a total of $1,275,320. With the first tranche closing of $3,930,711, this brings the total oversubscribed financing to $5,206,031.

The Units are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the closing. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years from the closing date into a common share at a price of $0.24 per common share. The LIFE Units were comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for two years from the closing date into a common share at a price of $0.26 per common share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to accelerate exploration activity at its Plomosas high-grade zinc-lead-silver property located in Chihuahua, Mexico, further develop its prolific silver assets at its legacy Royal Mines of Zacualpan district, as well as invest in operational improvements to improve productivity and throughput as the price of silver nears 52-week highs. Exploration activities include sampling, target definition, and drilling with the intention of expanding the existing JORC mineral resource at Plomosas where exploration potential is exceptional along a 6 km-long structure.

The issuance of the LIFE Units was made pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the " LIFE Exemption "). The securities sold under the LIFE Exemption are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. A copy of the offering document under the LIFE Exemption dated April 15, 2025, is available electronically on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's issuer profile. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with this tranche of the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of $62,899.20 in finder's fees and issued 347,355 finder's warrants (each, a " Finder's Warrant ") to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for three years from the closing date into a common share at a price of $0.24 per common share.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project where four underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details and QP statement); Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations. Over the past 18 years, IMPACT has placed multiple zones into commercial production and produced over 13 million ounces of silver, generating revenues over $284 million.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exceptional exploration upside potential. The Company recently re-commenced operations and is ramping up production toward design capacity levels. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional along a 6 km-long structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material from surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

George Gorzynski, P.Eng., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

