Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Epizyme Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Immunocore Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Karyopharm

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Synovial Sarcoma pipeline constitutes 15+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Synovial Sarcoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Synovial Sarcoma Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Synovial Sarcoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Synovial Sarcoma companies working in the treatment market are OncoTherapy Science, Foghorn Therapeutics, BioAtla, Inc., Takara Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Epizyme, Inc., and others , are developing therapies for the Synovial Sarcoma treatment



Emerging Synovial Sarcoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- OTSA101, FHD-609, CAB-AXL-ADC, NY-ESO-1, CFT – 8634, Afamitresgene autoleucel, Tazemetostat, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Synovial Sarcoma market in the coming years.

In December 2024, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company focused on transforming solid tumor cancer treatment with cell therapy, announced that the first patient has been treated with TECELRA® (afamitresgene autoleucel). TECELRA is the first engineered cell therapy approved in the U.S. for solid tumors and marks the first new treatment option in over a decade for synovial sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer primarily affecting young adults. In November 2024, Adaptimmune's pivotal Phase II trial of its investigational T cell therapy, lete-cel, has achieved its primary endpoint, positioning the company for a second sarcoma approval. The UK-based biotech plans to submit a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2025 for lete-cel's use in treating advanced or metastatic synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS).

Synovial Sarcoma Overview

Synovial Sarcoma is a rare and aggressive type of soft tissue cancer that typically occurs near the joints of the arms or legs, but it can also develop in other parts of the body. Despite its name, it does not arise from synovial tissue but from mesenchymal cells. It most often affects adolescents and young adults. Symptoms may include a painless lump, swelling, or restricted joint movement. Synovial sarcoma is associated with a specific genetic mutation involving the SS18-SSX gene fusion. Treatment usually includes surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for improving outcomes.

Emerging Synovial Sarcoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



OTSA101: OncoTherapy Science

FHD-609: Foghorn Therapeutics

CAB-AXL-ADC: BioAtla, Inc.

NY-ESO-1: Takara Bio

CFT – 8634: C4 Therapeutics

Afamitresgene autoleucel: Adaptimmune Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc.

Synovial Sarcoma Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Synovial Sarcoma Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Synovial Sarcoma Assessment by Product Type

Synovial Sarcoma By Stage and Product Type

Synovial Sarcoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Synovial Sarcoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Synovial Sarcoma Assessment by Molecule Type Synovial Sarcoma by Stage and Molecule Type

Synovial Sarcoma products are under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Synovial Sarcoma are - EpiZyme Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Immunocore Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Epizyme, Cue Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Takara Bio Inc, and others.

Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Synovial Sarcoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Synovial Sarcoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Synovial Sarcoma Treatment.

Synovial Sarcoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Synovial Sarcoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Synovial Sarcoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Synovial Sarcoma, increasing research and development activities for the development of targeted therapies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Synovial Sarcoma Market.

Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of approved therapies, adverse effects associated with the drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Synovial Sarcoma Market growth.

Scope of Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Synovial Sarcoma Companies: OncoTherapy Science, Foghorn Therapeutics, BioAtla, Inc., Takara Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Epizyme, Inc., and others

Key Synovial Sarcoma Therapies: OTSA101, FHD-609, CAB-AXL-ADC, NY-ESO-1, CFT – 8634, Afamitresgene autoleucel, Tazemetostat, and others

Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Synovial Sarcoma current marketed and Synovial Sarcoma emerging therapies Synovial Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Synovial Sarcoma market drivers and Synovial Sarcoma market barriers

