Beloved Yoga Nidra Script Book Continues To Inspire Teachers, Practitioners, And Wellness Providers Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES - The Book of Yoga Nidra Meditation Scripts: 30 Yoga Nidra Scripts for Deep Relaxation, Inner Peace, & Manifesting Your Joy by Sagel Urlacher has become a trusted companion for yoga teachers, dedicated practitioners, and wellness guides across the U.S. and beyond. With its poetic language, practical guidance, and heart-centered approach, this collection has remained consistently top-ranked on Amazon's Yoga Book list, enriching classes, teacher trainings, and home practices alike.

This comprehensive guide offers 30 vivid, easy-to-follow Yoga Nidra scripts along with restorative poses, mudras, mantras, an introduction to the practice, and tools for guiding sessions. The book continues to receive consistent praise from readers and respected educators in the field. It has also become a go-to companion in Yoga Nidra teacher trainings and mindfulness-based programs.

“An invaluable resource for both seasoned and new yoga instructors... each practice feels intentional and deeply restorative,” writes one reviewer.“This is my favorite Yoga Nidra script book-a treasure trove of meditations that guide students into profound relaxation and self-discovery.”

Julie Lusk, MEd, author of Yoga Nidra Meditations, calls it“a delightfully creative collection of Yoga Nidra meditations to experience and share with others.”

In a time when rest, reconnection, and nervous system healing are more vital than ever, The Book of Yoga Nidra Meditation Scripts offers both guidance and soul - offering a trusted resource for transformation through presence, language, and inner stillness.

For more information or to purchase the book, visit: