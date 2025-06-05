Praj Industries IATA And ISMA Join Hands To Develop SAF Certification In India

MENAFN - KNN India)India is advancing its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in aviation by promoting Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

In line with the government's target to blend 1 per cent SAF by 2027 and 2 per cent by 2028, Praj Industries, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This partnership aims to certify and boost the use of SAF made from Indian sugarcane through the Ethanol-to-Jet (ETJ) process.

The collaboration will conduct a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to determine the Carbon Intensity (CI) of sugarcane-based SAF.

CI measures greenhouse gas emissions per unit of energy and is crucial to verify how much cleaner SAF is compared to regular jet fuel. The group will also develop an India-specific certification framework aligned with global standards such as ISCC and RSB CORSIA.

Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj Industries, highlighted India's strong potential in sustainable aviation fuels, emphasizing the scientific approach and international alignment.

Praj has already demonstrated SAF production with Indian Oil Corporation and AirAsia India and operates India's first integrated SAF demonstration plant at its Pune R&D facility, Praj Matrix.

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's SVP of Sustainability, noted the importance of certification to accelerate SAF adoption in India and its global recognition.

Deepak Ballani, ISMA Director General, praised India's ethanol blending program success and the sugar industry's role in producing low-carbon biofuels.

This collaboration marks a significant step in India's commitment to sustainable aviation, supporting global decarbonisation and fostering innovation in green technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reaffirmed India's dedication to SAF at the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting, urging worldwide cooperation for eco-friendly aviation.

