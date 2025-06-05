Sync Robotic Launches Taiwan's First AI-Powered Security Robot For Autonomous Patrols

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Sync Robotic unveils 'Taiwan's first' physical AI robot for smart security and inspection

June 5, 2025 by Mai Tao

Sync Robotic , a subsidiary of Foxlink Group , has unveiled its AI Robot Platform, with its first deployment targeting the fast-growing global market for intelligent security and inspection. (See video below.)

The solution combines advanced hardware with reinforcement learning, integrating technologies such as speech and visual recognition, vision-language models (VLM), simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), path planning, and human-aware obstacle avoidance.

It enables high-performance autonomous patrols across a range of environments, including commercial buildings, retail complexes, factories, and public infrastructure.

With centralized management and remote control of multi-site patrol operations through an integrated dashboard, it delivers safer, more responsive, and more efficient security workflows.

Developed in close collaboration with chipmaker Nvidia, the platform is powered by high-performance edge computing and advanced models such as Isaac GR00T N1 and X-mobility.

These capabilities enable real-time perception, decision-making, and efficient multi-site management through a unified central dashboard.

Freddy Kuo, chairman of Sync Robotic, says:“The 'AI Robot Platform' solution represents a major leap for Sync Robotic in the realm of Physical AI, and a strategic milestone for Foxlink Group's evolution into smart manufacturing and services.

“We're not just building innovative security solutions. We're creating a secure, intelligent, and reliable robotic service foundation that empowers industries worldwide, boosting efficiency and minimizing risk while unlocking new commercial value.”

Core capabilities

Sync Robotic's AI Robot Platform will expand into five core application areas: security inspection, smart manufacturing, climate modeling, media production, and customer service.

Its initial focus is security patrols, with three key capabilities offering comprehensive protection:



Versatile patrol mobility : Tailored to specific environmental needs, the system supports quadruped robots, humanoid robots, or drones. Each can perform round-the-clock autonomous patrols, scheduled tasks, and automated charging to ensure uninterrupted security coverage.

Modular detection functions : A wider range of sensors and modular detection tools work in tandem with powerful AI vision and environment-sensing capabilities. Robots can identify threats such as intrusion, fire, or gas leaks, and respond in real-time. All-in-one central control dashboard : A user-friendly central dashboard allows teams to assign tasks, monitor live feeds, analyze inspection data, and intervene remotely when necessary, streamlining operations and boosting response efficiency.

By deploying this solution, total inspection coverage can be increased by up to three times while significantly reducing the need for personnel to enter high-risk environments.

For example, in offshore wind farms, using AI-powered quadruped robots for scheduled inspections can minimize the number of trips workers need to make at sea, which improves safety and reduces operational strain.

A booming market

Global demand for automation, intelligence, and solutions that address labor efficiency is accelerating the need for AI-powered security and inspection robots.

According to Market Research Future, the global inspection robot market, valued at approximately $4 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8 percent, reaching nearly $20 billion by 2030.

Sync Robotic's platform is Taiwan's first AI robot solution tailored for autonomous security patrols, operating 24/7 in high-risk or unattended environments such as commercial buildings, shopping centers, factories, and public infrastructure.

Equipped with precision sensors and advanced AI algorithms, it delivers real-time situational awareness, anomaly detection, and automatic alerts, enabling swift, autonomous responses with minimal human intervention.

Backed by group strength

Sync Robotic will partner with its fellow Foxlink Group subsidiary, Luminys Systems Corporation – a provider of security and smart building solutions – to integrate its R&D and access North American markets.

This strategic move provides the key bridge for Foxlink Group to commercialize Physical AI internationally.

Through this comprehensive approach, Foxlink Group and Sync Robotic say they are transforming today's point solutions into scalable, cross-industry operational frameworks.

The company says this will help establish Taiwan as a leading force in the global AI and automation ecosystem and make progress toward its long-term vision of becoming a provider of truly intelligent living.