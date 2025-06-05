Amazon Reportedly Testing Humanoid Robots For Package Delivery

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Amazon reportedly preparing to test humanoid robots for package deliveries

June 5, 2025 by Mai Tao

The world's largest online retailer, Amazon, is exploring the use of humanoid robots to automate package deliveries, a move that could significantly reshape its fulfillment and delivery network.

According to reports, the e-commerce giant is in the process of testing these advanced robots for handling tasks currently performed by human workers.

The story, which appears to have been first reported by the subscription-based tech publication The Information , has been widely circulated by other news outlets.

The reports suggest that Amazon is actively developing and testing bipedal, human-like robots to determine their feasibility in a delivery-focused role.

While details are still emerging, this initiative appears to be part of Amazon's broader push into robotics and automation to enhance efficiency and speed in its operations.

The testing phase is crucial for understanding how these robots navigate real-world environments and handle the complexities of last-mile delivery.

While the prospect of autonomous, two-legged robots delivering packages is a significant leap forward, the technology is still considered to be in its early stages.

This development underscores a potential long-term vision at Amazon to further integrate robotics into every step of the customer delivery process, from the warehouse floor to the front door.