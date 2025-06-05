Nurturing Unity: Meet Leia Hudson

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey.

Hi, I'm Leia, Senior HR Ops Analyst based in the United Kingdom. If you're a Star Wars fan, you guessed right-my brothers named me after Princess Leia. I'm married to my childhood sweetheart, and we have four amazing children. I love spending time with my family and friends. Living close to the countryside, I adore going for long walks and enjoying the beauty of nature.

I began my career in payroll and finance before venturing into entrepreneurship, where I co-owned and managed a business with my mother. During that period, I discovered my passion for fostering a positive work environment and supporting the growth and success of both people and businesses. I also developed a keen interest in HR and Employment law. After 11 rewarding years, we decided to close the business to explore new individual opportunities, which led me to a career in HR. While working in HR, I began seeking new job opportunities and came across a GoDaddy job advertisement that resonated with me.

“We also embrace our diverse culture and offer a range of Employee Resource Groups. Have a side hustle? No problem. We love entrepreneurs! Most importantly, come as you are and make your own way.”

I remember thinking, could this be true? A company that champions you for just being yourself? I am immensely proud to say that GoDaddy is a trustworthy workplace where every employee feels empowered to bring their authentic self to work, making it a fantastic place to be.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

My biggest motivation is doing the right thing, ensuring that I incorporate and implement the GoDaddy values not only in words but more importantly in actions. Our employees are so valued, and it is imperative that they receive the correct HR information and HR support at the right time. I am part of an amazing HR team that enhances the employee experience which empowers all employees to focus on their roles and contribute to the success of our impressive entrepreneurs.

What has been your most significant learning experience within the past year?

My most significant learning experience has been thinking creatively to identify process improvement opportunities in our ever-evolving industry. This has not only enhanced the employee experience but also made my role more efficient, fulfilling, and rewarding. It is a genuine sense of accomplishment in achieving meaningful process improvements to our HR service delivery.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

I deeply appreciate our GoDaddy values, especially the principle of 'Joining Forces.' It is always exhilarating to collaborate with my colleagues and other teams. The collective drive to achieve a common goal fosters a genuine sense of unity and support. Being a part of a global company brimming with innovative, solution-oriented individuals is truly inspiring.

How do you stay up-to-date on the latest HR trends?

I stay up to date with HR trends by subscribing to HR newsletters such as CIPD and regularly check the Acas and government websites. I'm always eager to research HR topics and employment laws to deepen my understanding, which enhances me to continue to support and protect our employees and business.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

I love quotes, mottos, and mantras, and my latest favorite is: "I am perfectly unique and incomparable to others." This nurturing and truthful affirmation reminds us that everyone possesses their own exceptional value.

As someone of dual heritage, born in the United Kingdom to a beautiful Jamaican mother and British father, the Jamaican national motto, "Out of many, one people," deeply resonates with me. It symbolises the positive spirit that has emerged from an adverse history, emphasising our unity despite our differences. Working for a global company, I experience this unity every day. By sharing knowledge and experiences, we come together, broadening our understanding. This collaboration helps us find the best solutions for our employees and customers, ultimately enhancing their experience.

