Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earns High Marks For Intellectual Property Expertise In National Legal Ranking

DALLAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The intellectual property team at Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry is recognized for its expertise in intellectual property trials in the 2025 Chambers USA rankings, where business leaders note the firm's "brains and talent" backed by "extraordinary depth of technical and legal expertise."

In addition to the overall ranking, Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Brad Caldwell and Jason Cassady are noted among the top lawyers for trials involving the infringement of patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and trade dress.

The current Chambers USA guide notes Caldwell Cassady & Curry's "extraordinary depth of technical and legal expertise," describing the firm as "a fantastic team with years of combined experience, brains and talent."

Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, and fellow firm principal Austin Curry recently led the firm to a $105 million verdict in a patent infringement case against social media giant Twitter Inc., now known as X Corp. The victory in Dallas federal court for VidStream LLC is the latest in a long line of Caldwell Cassady & Curry's multimillion-dollar wins for clients in Texas and across the U.S.

The firm has secured numerous sizable verdicts and settlements when taking on some of the world's largest companies, including Apple , LG Electronics , Samsung , and others. Since Caldwell Cassady & Curry was formed just over a decade ago, the firm has secured billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for inventors, entrepreneurs, and companies of all sizes.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's trial team consists of experienced and skilled attorneys , many of whom hold advanced degrees in engineering and other technology-focused disciplines. The firm is called on by decision-makers in various fields, including electronics, computer science, architecture, signal processing, telecommunications, medical devices, and oilfield technology, among others.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at .

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

