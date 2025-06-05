Why 98% Retention: Soutron Global's Strategic Mergers Forge A New Era For Archives, Libraries & Museums

Soutron Global Logo

- Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron GlobalSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Soutron Global is stepping forward with bold strategic moves designed to meet the challenges and rising expectations outlined in the recently published Library Systems Report and the associated 2025 Perceptions Survey, both authored by esteemed library industry consultant Marshall Breeding.As noted in the articles, with the 2024 acquisition of MINISIS Inc. and newly acquired public library provider Auto-Graphics, Inc., Soutron Global is poised to redefine what's possible for information management at archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. These strategic acquisitions, backed by Bloom Equity Partners and Atlasview Equity Partners, position Soutron Global as a unified information management authority.With a combined 98% client retention rate, together Soutron Global, MINISIS, and Auto-Graphics unite decades of experience, innovation and excellence in client services, reflecting a shared deep commitment to delivering future-ready technologies backed by dedicated support.The now united companies are uniquely bringing together their complementary strengths in archives management, library software , museum collection management, resource sharing (ILL), discovery services, knowledge management and digital preservation , promising even more innovative solutions as the company moves forward. The newly combined company now supports a broader array of clients with powerful, flexible solutions tailored to the unique needs of each information environment, ensuring continuity for existing clients while unlocking new opportunities for clients to deliver even more value to their organizations.“We see our unified companies not just as acquisitions but as an opportunity to serve our clients better than ever,” said Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global.“Together, we are building a future where archives, libraries and information centers of all types can thrive by providing more services, such as digital preservation, to the organizations they serve.”With this newly expanded product portfolio, Soutron Global is setting the pace for customer services in the library and information management markets by delivering smarter, more connected, and more responsive solutions for the evolving needs of today's knowledge institutions. In the upcoming 2026 Library Systems Report and the associated 2026 Perceptions Survey articles, look to see how Marshall Breeding outlines how Soutron Global has worked to deliver new value to the industries they serve.About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron Global is an internationally recognized SaaS provider of transformative information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs. Backed by decades of experience, award-winning leadership and a commitment to innovation, we empower organizations of all types to transform how they organize, access, preserve and deliver their collection assets. From library holdings and proprietary knowledge to cultural artifacts and archival assets, Soutron Global solutions enhance access, preservation and findability. Dedicated to exceeding client expectations, we embrace new challenges and consider our clients' success to be our success.

