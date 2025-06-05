Treace Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Zimmer Biomet To Protect Lapiplasty® Bunion Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplastyand Adductoplastyprocedures, today announced that it filed a lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and Paragon 28, Inc. (collectively,“Zimmer”) (NYSE: ZBH), alleging infringement of 4 patents related to Treace's innovative Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® technologies. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and seeks injunctive relief and damages.

“Treace Medical was the first company to develop, patent, and introduce an instrumented 3D bunion correction system for true tri-planar lapidus bunion correction and is the recognized leader in the surgical treatment of bunions. We believe that this lawsuit is necessary to protect the significant investments we have made in our pioneering research and technology, which is in the best interest of our stockholders,” said John T. Treace, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Treace.“Enforcing and defending our intellectual property helps to drive our ability to continue to innovate solutions that benefit patients.”

Treace's patent portfolio includes 80 granted U.S. patents, with an additional 26 granted patents worldwide and over 150 pending patent applications.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, the SpeedMTPTM Rapid Compression Implant for addressing bunions through big toe joint fusions, and two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy surgeries: the NanoplastyTM 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the PercuplastyTM Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlateTM Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit

