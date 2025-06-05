Resixperts Partners With Temco Air Environmental In Tucson To Expand In Arizona

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Temco has built a reputation for delivering high-quality residential cooling and services with a strong emphasis on integrity, craftsmanship, and long-term customer relationships. The acquisition of Temco aligns with ResiXperts' mission to support and scale exceptional residential service businesses while maintaining their local identity and customer-first approach.

"Joining ResiXperts felt like a natural fit for our team..." said Marshall Dennington, founder of Temco.

Post thi

"We are thrilled to welcome Temco into the ResiXperts family," said John Joseph, CEO of ResiXperts. "Temco's outstanding team and commitment to excellence are exactly what we look for in a partner. We are excited to support their continued growth."

Marshall Dennington, founder of Temco, added, "Joining ResiXperts felt like a natural fit for our team. Their approach to investing in people and systems, while preserving what makes our business special, gives me great confidence in Temco's future."

This transaction highlights ResiXperts' commitment to partnering with founder-led businesses and building a leading residential services platform through thoughtful growth and operational support.

About ResiXperts:

ResiXperts, backed by FoW Partners, is seeking to partner with and acquire growing, profitable businesses providing residential services in the heating and cooling, plumbing, and electrical industry. ResiXperts operates in the Southwestern portion of the US and is looking for companies with strong leadership and operational excellence with an emphasis on replacement and service. For more information about ResiXperts, please visit ResiXperts .

About FoW Partners:

FoW Partners is an investment firm dedicated to the Future of Work based in Portland, Maine with additional offices in New York and Boston. We collaborate closely with management teams to foster long-term business success and accelerate growth, placing a distinct emphasis on workforce innovation and technology. Our team brings together seasoned private market investors who share a common professional background and a proven history of driving growth and creating value across a wide range of industries.

Media Contact:

Michael Heims

ResiXperts

[email protected]

SOURCE ResiXperts