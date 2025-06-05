Newtide Launches Enterprise AI Platform 'Risingtide' For Fuels And Convenience Retail Industry

Data Helm, Agent Harbor and Shipyard enable agentic automation

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newtide today announced its first to market enterprise AI platform, termed RisingTide, specifically focused on the fuels and convenience retail industry.

RisingTide's platform, including Data Helm, Agent Harbor and Shipyard, creates an Agentic AI approach that works to redefine how companies deploy digital intelligence right into their business. The RisingTide platform combines intelligent agents, robust data management and AI workflows to accelerate and streamline operations, provide insights, and drive growth.

Data Helm is the foundation for data ingestion and management. It captures raw data from diverse sources (e.g., emails, documents, databases or APIs), stores it in a scalable Data Lake, and transforms it into structured formats usable by AI Agents. Agent Harbor enables the creation, training, and deployment of AI agents. These agents perform tasks , generate insights and aid in decision-making. Shipyard is the AI workflow factory that orchestrates automation. It integrates Data Helm's data, Agent Harbor's agents, and external systems into cohesive workflows. Shipyard's drag-and-drop editor and support for 300+ services enable rapid workflow design, testing and deployment.

"By equipping every employee with intelligent agents and workflows, the RisingTide AI platform eliminates repetitive, mind-numbing tasks, boosting efficiency, and freeing teams to focus on strategic work while delivering better service. At Newtide, our ambition is to create AI solutions that elevate jobs, empower people, and enable businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing world," said Vlad Collak, Co-Founder and CEO of NewTide.

As part of the launch of its enterprise AI platform, Newtide is also unveiling its revised web site at

Newtide is an enterprise agentic AI company for the fuels and convenience retail industries that transforms organizational data into real business outcomes using both traditional Machine Learning and Generative AI. Its purpose is to advance humanity through intelligent technology. More information can be found at

