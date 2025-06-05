Flex Announces Collaboration With MIT To Advance The Future Of Manufacturing With AI And Automation

News summary



Flex joins MIT's Initiative for New Manufacturing Consortium as a founding member

MIT graduate and PhD students will use artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to address manufacturing and supply chain challenges Anticipated research projects to include supply chain resiliency solutions, improved manufacturing efficiency, and more advanced manufacturing jobs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) today announced a strategic collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on its new Initiative for New Manufacturing (INM) - a bold, Institute-wide effort to reimagine industrial production, drive innovation through advanced technologies, and strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness.

“We're excited to collaborate with companies like Flex that are already shaping the next generation of industry,” said Professor John Hart, Head of the MIT Department of Mechanical Engineering and INM faculty co-director.“This collaboration aligns our shared vision of creating more resilient, human-centered, and technologically advanced manufacturing ecosystems.”

"Flex is proud to collaborate with MIT on this important initiative to shape the future of manufacturing."

As a founding member of the INM Industry Consortium, Flex will work closely with MIT researchers, educators, and fellow industry leaders to support cutting-edge projects that apply AI, machine automation, and new system-level approaches to manufacturing.

"Flex is proud to collaborate with MIT on this important initiative to shape the future of manufacturing," said Cameron Carr, chief strategy officer of Flex. "Together, we aim to innovate and advance manufacturing by focusing on areas that increase resilience, productivity, and sustainability - while helping to build a stronger industrial base in the U.S. and beyond."

The MIT Initiative for New Manufacturing focuses on four core pillars:

Reimagining manufacturing technologies and systemsElevating productivity and the human experience of manufacturingScaling new ventures and resilient supply chainsTransforming the global manufacturing base with a focus on sustainability and economic opportunity

INM will also establish new labs to develop advanced manufacturing tools and techniques. Through an MIT "factory observatory" program, students will gain hands-on experience by visiting Flex production sites. Separately, Flex will be hosting MIT faculty, researchers and Masters of Engineering (MEng) students at its Sorocaba, Brazil, site, where they will have the opportunity to work with FIT (Flex Institute of Technology), a nonprofit research and development institute focused on developing technological solutions for electronics manufacturing and related end products.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

