DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Next Step Healthcare, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Next Step Healthcare, LLC ("Next Step"). Next Step learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about June 5, 2024.

About Next Step Healthcare, LLC

Next Step Healthcare LLC runs 16 care facilities in Massachusetts, offering both short-term rehab and long-term support for a range of health needs.

What happened?

On or about June 5, 2024, Next Step discovered unusual activity on its computer network. They took steps to secure their network environment and launched an investigation. This investigation revealed that certain data was downloaded without authorization, including some personal information.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Driver's License Number

Dates of Birth

Social Security Numbers

Financial Account Numbers

Diagnoses Other Healthcare Related Information



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Next Step you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Next Step data breach.

