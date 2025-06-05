Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Introducing Emma: The AI Event Planner From Events In Minutes


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Begin with a quick call; Emma does the research, pricing, and availability checks, then hands you a concise shortlist so you can choose-minus the hassle.

San Francisco, CA , June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Events in Minutes , the AI-powered marketplace trusted by PayPal, Google, LinkedIn, Uber, and Meta, today launched Emma , a conversational AI Event Planner that takes the grunt work out of organizing gatherings of any size while keeping the host firmly in control.




How Emma Works

  • Call +1 (415) 634-4617 and describe the event you have in mind-whether it's a ten-person workshop or a thousand-person conference.
  • Emma searches reviews, verifies quality, and checks real-time availability and pricing across a rigorously screened vendor network.
  • She delivers a concise shortlist (2-4 best options per category) so you make the final calls without drowning in research.
  • Approve and book through Events in Minutes ; contracts, receipts, and messages live in one tidy dashboard.

    Why It Matters

    • Any event, big or small : professional planning isn't just for large budgets anymore.
    • Time saved : Emma replaces hours of Google searches and phone tag with one streamlined conversation.
    • Quality assured : only vendors meeting strict reliability and review thresholds appear on your shortlist.
    • All-in-one checkout : pay once, track everything, skip the paperwork chaos.

    A Market Ripe for Reinvention

    The global events industry tops $1 trillion annually , yet booking remains fragmented and manual. By adding AI automation with a vetted vendor marketplace, Events in Minutes compresses what used to take weeks into a painless, guided workflow.

    About Events in Minutes

    Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Events in Minutes is an AI-native marketplace that makes booking events as easy as ordering take-out. The platform pairs event hosts with top-tier vendors through transparent pricing, real-time availability, and one-click checkout-delivering a delightful planning experience for every occasion.

