Introducing Emma: The AI Event Planner From Events In Minutes

Events in Minutes introduces Emma, AI Event Planner





How Emma Works

and describe the event you have in mind-whether it's a ten-person workshop or a thousand-person conference.Emmaacross a rigorously screened vendor network.She delivers aso you make the final calls without drowning in research.Approve and; contracts, receipts, and messages live in one tidy dashboard.

Why It Matters



Any event, big or small : professional planning isn't just for large budgets anymore.

Time saved : Emma replaces hours of Google searches and phone tag with one streamlined conversation.

Quality assured : only vendors meeting strict reliability and review thresholds appear on your shortlist. All-in-one checkout : pay once, track everything, skip the paperwork chaos.

A Market Ripe for Reinvention

The global events industry tops $1 trillion annually , yet booking remains fragmented and manual. By adding AI automation with a vetted vendor marketplace, Events in Minutes compresses what used to take weeks into a painless, guided workflow.

About Events in Minutes

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Events in Minutes is an AI-native marketplace that makes booking events as easy as ordering take-out. The platform pairs event hosts with top-tier vendors through transparent pricing, real-time availability, and one-click checkout-delivering a delightful planning experience for every occasion.

Media Contact

...











