Introducing Emma: The AI Event Planner From Events In Minutes

San Francisco, CA , June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Events in Minutes , the AI-powered marketplace trusted by PayPal, Google, LinkedIn, Uber, and Meta, today launched Emma , a conversational AI Event Planner that takes the grunt work out of organizing gatherings of any size while keeping the host firmly in control.
How Emma WorksCall +1 (415) 634-4617 and describe the event you have in mind-whether it's a ten-person workshop or a thousand-person conference. Emma searches reviews, verifies quality, and checks real-time availability and pricing across a rigorously screened vendor network. She delivers a concise shortlist (2-4 best options per category) so you make the final calls without drowning in research. Approve and book through Events in Minutes ; contracts, receipts, and messages live in one tidy dashboard.
Why It Matters
- Any event, big or small : professional planning isn't just for large budgets anymore. Time saved : Emma replaces hours of Google searches and phone tag with one streamlined conversation. Quality assured : only vendors meeting strict reliability and review thresholds appear on your shortlist. All-in-one checkout : pay once, track everything, skip the paperwork chaos.
A Market Ripe for Reinvention
The global events industry tops $1 trillion annually , yet booking remains fragmented and manual. By adding AI automation with a vetted vendor marketplace, Events in Minutes compresses what used to take weeks into a painless, guided workflow.
About Events in Minutes
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Events in Minutes is an AI-native marketplace that makes booking events as easy as ordering take-out. The platform pairs event hosts with top-tier vendors through transparent pricing, real-time availability, and one-click checkout-delivering a delightful planning experience for every occasion.
