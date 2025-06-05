Sunlight Simplify And Preverity Announce Strategic Integration
“This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and automation in insurance operations,” said Bernadette Leh , President of Sunlight Simplify.“By connecting Sunlight Simplify with verified medical and billing information, our customers can make faster, more informed decisions, ultimately improving service quality and operational efficiency.”
Preverity brings deep domain expertise and a robust network of data sources, delivering accurate, real-time medical records and billing data through a secure API framework. By embedding this intelligence into the Sunlight Simplify ecosystem, insurers gain a powerful tool to reduce fraud, accelerate underwriting, and simplify audits.
“We're excited to work with Sunlight Simplify to help carriers modernize their approach to policy management,” said Gene Boerger , President & COO of Preverity.“This integration empowers insurance providers with the data transparency they need to stay competitive in a digital-first marketplace.”
About Sunlight Simplify
Sunlight Simplify is a cloud based, no-code & low-code, Policy Administration software solution for Insurance Carriers and MGAs. The enterprise suite is tailored to support the specific requirements of the Medical Professional Liability Insurance line of business. The highly flexible, multi-language, multi-currency configurable solution allows for quick implementation across states, territories and countries.
Contacts:
Martin Kowal
Sunlight Simplify
...
708-668-3794
About Preverity
Preverity, Inc. is the nation's pre-eminent Insurtech provider of technology and advanced analytics focused on improving patient safety and advancing clinical risk management for healthcare systems and medical malpractice insurance carriers. With the largest risk management repository of medical and pharmacy claims data in the US, Preverity provides timely and accurate intelligence on clinical activities benchmarked against national, regional, and system standards. Learn more at .
Preverity PSO, LLC is a federally listed Patient Safety Organization and wholly owned subsidiary of Preverity, Inc., focused on improving patient outcomes and enhancing overall safety in healthcare delivery. Visit to learn more.
Contacts:
Gene Boerger
Preverity
...
615-260-3925
