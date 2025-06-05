HOUSTON ASTROS STAR JOSE ALTUVE NAMED DAIKIN BRAND AMBASSADOR

As brand ambassador, Altuve will support Daikin's community-driven initiatives, promote the company's innovative products and help to connect Houstonians to Daikin's advanced solutions, values, and local impact. From youth programs and education efforts to fan engagement and neighborhood events, he will serve as a bridge to bring greater awareness to Daikin's commitment to comfort, sustainability and community across Greater Houston.

"Houston is home," said Altuve, nine-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series champion. "I've spent my whole career here and I appreciate the opportunity to partner with an organization like Daikin. Participating in a partnership that supports this city, our community and Astros fans means a lot to me."

Altuve has made his mark in Houston beyond the diamond. His heart for the city and commitment to giving back makes him a natural fit for Daikin, as the company is rolling out several community-focused efforts with the Houston Astros and Astros Foundation.

"This partnership with Jose Altuve is just the beginning, and we are excited to bring in a familiar face who truly captures the spirit of Houston. Together, we hope to inspire and support the community," said Doug Widenmann, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc . "This collaboration is just another aspect of our partnership with the Houston Astros, and we are excited to have him represent our brand."

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 100,000 employees worldwide and a leading indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use that are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit .

Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

About Daikin Park

On January 1, 2025, the Houston Astros and Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin) entered into a 15-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that brands the home of the Astros as Daikin Park. The agreement runs through the 2039 season, and includes official naming rights, partnership benefits, and giving back to the Greater Houston community through educational programming and youth sports development in underserved communities.

Overall, Daikin has invested more than $1 billion in the Houston area, including more than $500 million in building Daikin Texas Technology Park. Also, in August 2024, Daikin launched an initiative with the City of Houston to equip low-to-moderate income homes with advanced air conditioning and heating solutions, providing more comfort and energy efficiency for homeowners. Daikin is always looking for new ways to support their community and to create innovative technologies, with an unwavering commitment to making sustainable and responsible choices. For more information on Daikin Park, visit .

About Houston Astros:

The Houston Astros are an American professional baseball team based in Houston, Texas. The Astros compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member club of the American League (AL) West Division. Established as the Houston Colt .45s, the Astros entered the National League as an expansion team in 1962. The current name, Houston Astros, reflecting Houston's role as the host of the Johnson Space Center and space exploration, was adopted three years later, when they moved into the Astrodome. The Astros moved to their current home ballpark in downtown Houston in 2000. The Astros have had great success on the diamond, having won two World Series (2017 and 2022), five league pennants, and advanced to a record-setting seven-straight American League Championship Series, winning four of the last seven American League pennants.

A tenant of the organization is to give back to the greater Houston community, and that is done through the Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. The foundation seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition and honor of our nation's military, childhood cancer awareness, domestic violence awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. The cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Youth Academy and the Astros RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) Program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit .

